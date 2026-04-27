‘Jimmy Kimmel should be fired’: MAGA lashes out at late-night host as Melania urges ABC to ‘take stand’

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's comments about First Lady Melania Trump resulted in backlash within minutes after the show was aired. However, the backlash became even more pronounced on Monday after the FLOTUS made a social media post targeting Kimmel's comments and urging his employer, ABC, to "take a stand." Jimmy Kimmel at the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (AFP)

Kimmel, in the edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, said that Melania Trump was "glowing like an expectant widow." His comments came in reference to the first Lady's much-televised attendance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

“Our first lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow," Kimmel said.

Responding to the comments, Melania wrote on X Monday: “Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.

“A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him,” she continued. Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community?”