Rudy Giuliani health update: What happened to ex-NYC Mayor? Scary news from hospital

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was hospitalized and is in critical condition, his spokesperson said on Sunday. He is 81 years old. Rudy Giuliani was hospitalized and is in critical condition (REUTERS)

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition. Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak. We do ask that you join us in prayer for America's Mayor-Rudy Giuliani,” the spokesperson said.

Giuliani served as New York City's mayor from 1994 to 2001.

Trump shares update In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: “Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition. What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!”

Rudy Giuliani's previous health issues The former NYC mayor suffered multiple injuries in a car accident in New Hampshire last year. His head of security, Michael Ragusa, confirmed that his vehicle was rear-ended on a highway shortly after he had stopped to assist a woman involved in a domestic violence situation.

Giuliani was transported to a nearby trauma center, where he was treated for “a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg,” according to the statement.

Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani, had thanked supporters publicly at the time.

"Thank you to all the people that have reached out since learning the news about my Father," he wrote on X. “Your prayers mean the world.”

Long before the crash, Giuliani faced one of the biggest personal battles of his life when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2000 during a routine physical exam. The diagnosis came while he was preparing for a Senate campaign against Hillary Clinton. Giuliani later revealed that a PSA blood screening detected the disease early, an especially important moment given that his father had died from prostate cancer.

Rather than undergoing surgery, Giuliani chose a treatment plan centered around radiation therapy and radioactive seed implantation, hoping to reduce long-term side effects.

His treatment reportedly included hormone therapy with Lupron, brachytherapy involving radioactive seed implants, and external beam radiation therapy aimed directly at the prostate.

Years later, Giuliani said the experience reshaped the way he approached fear and public health advocacy.

“Talk about it. I always find that when there are things that I’m afraid of, if I talk about them, all of a sudden, I’m much less afraid of them.”