Trump to hold rallies in Kansas and Iowa after initial cancellation: ‘Rallies are BACK ON’

President Donald Trump is set to hold two campaign rallies in Kansas and Iowa this coming weekend as he seeks to help Republicans retain control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections. The rallies are back on after Trump initially canceled the planned events.

President Donald Trump will hold campaign rallies in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday as he seeks to help Republicans retain control of Congress in the midterm elections. (Bloomberg)

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“Rallies are BACK ON! President Trump loves his supporters, and in addition to nearly 20 tele-rallies, he will hold back-to-back rallies in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday,” NY Post reported, citing an insider who is familiar with the planning.

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“The rallies were rearranged for scheduling purposes to accommodate dozens of additional tele-rallies that were recently added to the President’s schedule.”

Thursday's announcement that Trump would switch to virtual rallies in key battleground states prompted questions about why the President was reducing his in-person campaign travel ahead of the midterm elections.

The Kansas event had originally been planned for Saturday, while the Iowa rally was scheduled for Sunday.

Trump to conduct 19 virtual rallies on Saturday

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{{^usCountry}} Trump is still schedule to conduct 19 virtual rallies on Saturday, while the in-person campaign events are now set to take place on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump is still schedule to conduct 19 virtual rallies on Saturday, while the in-person campaign events are now set to take place on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

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Iowa and Kansas have emerged as key battlegrounds in the upcoming midterm elections, with Republicans seemingly losing ground amid growing voter dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump and his handling of the economy.

Here's what new Kansas and Iowa poll shows

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has classified both races as toss-ups. A CNN poll released Thursday found incumbent Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall (R) trailing Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton by four percentage points. Meanwhile, an Emerson College/The Hill poll released earlier this month showed Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson (R) holding a narrow two-point lead over Democrat Josh Turek.

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Both contests have remained highly competitive, with polling results consistently falling within the margin of error.

As Trump continues his demanding campaign schedule, delivering speeches that often last close to two hours at his nightly rallies, his voice has grown increasingly hoarse in recent days. Despite this, he is maintaining a packed schedule of public appearances, including a rally scheduled for Friday, October 30, in Daytona Beach, Florida.