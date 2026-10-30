Trump to hold rallies in Kansas and Iowa after initial cancellation: ‘Rallies are BACK ON’

President Donald Trump is set to hold two campaign rallies in Kansas and Iowa this coming weekend as he seeks to help Republicans retain control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections. The rallies are back on after Trump initially canceled the planned events.
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“Rallies are BACK ON! President Trump loves his supporters, and in addition to nearly 20 tele-rallies, he will hold back-to-back rallies in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday,” NY Post reported, citing an insider who is familiar with the planning.
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“The rallies were rearranged for scheduling purposes to accommodate dozens of additional tele-rallies that were recently added to the President’s schedule.”
Thursday's announcement that Trump would switch to virtual rallies in key battleground states prompted questions about why the President was reducing his in-person campaign travel ahead of the midterm elections.
The Kansas event had originally been planned for Saturday, while the Iowa rally was scheduled for Sunday.
Trump to conduct 19 virtual rallies on Saturday
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Trump is still schedule to conduct 19 virtual rallies on Saturday, while the in-person campaign events are now set to take place on Sunday.
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Trump is still schedule to conduct 19 virtual rallies on Saturday, while the in-person campaign events are now set to take place on Sunday.
Iowa and Kansas have emerged as key battlegrounds in the upcoming midterm elections, with Republicans seemingly losing ground amid growing voter dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump and his handling of the economy.
Here's what new Kansas and Iowa poll shows
The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has classified both races as toss-ups. A CNN poll released Thursday found incumbent Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall (R) trailing Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton by four percentage points. Meanwhile, an Emerson College/The Hill poll released earlier this month showed Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson (R) holding a narrow two-point lead over Democrat Josh Turek.
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Both contests have remained highly competitive, with polling results consistently falling within the margin of error.
As Trump continues his demanding campaign schedule, delivering speeches that often last close to two hours at his nightly rallies, his voice has grown increasingly hoarse in recent days. Despite this, he is maintaining a packed schedule of public appearances, including a rally scheduled for Friday, October 30, in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Deep Dive
When and where will Trump hold the rescheduled campaign rallies?
Trump is set to hold back-to-back rallies in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday, after the planned events were initially canceled.
Why were Trump’s Kansas and Iowa rallies initially canceled?
The rallies were rearranged for scheduling purposes after dozens of additional telephone campaign events were added to Trump’s schedule.
Why is Trump campaigning in Kansas and Iowa?
He is seeking to help Republicans retain control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections.
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.