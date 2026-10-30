Toms River Mayor faces no-confidence vote after heated clash with resident: ‘Did you get a job yet, Dana?’
A dispute over a letter escalated when Mayor Daniel Rodrick questioned resident Dana Tormollan about her employment and living arrangements.
A heated exchange between Toms River Mayor Daniel Rodrick and a local resident turned a New Jersey town council meeting into a shouting match, with the mayor making personal remarks about the woman's employment and living situation.
According to NJ.com, the confrontation involved resident Dana Tormollan, who challenged Rodrick over a letter she said was attached to her tax documents. Calling its contents “political nonsense,” she told the mayor, “I told you to stop sending me this crap.”
Toms River council meeting erupts into shouting match over letter dispute
Rodrick denied sending her the letter but quickly turned the discussion personal, asking her, “Did you get a job yet, Dana?”
He then took another swipe at her by questioning her living arrangements, asking, "Are you still living in the basement at home?"
Tormollan was quick to push back, insisting that she lived independently and covered her own expenses. She angrily said, "I live in my own house and pay my own bills, so back off, jacka** ... You're a piece of crap. Shut up."
However, the mayor continued his remarks, once again telling her to “get a job.”
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New Jersey Mayor faces no-confidence vote
His repeated comments sparked outrage among other attendees, with several people joining the heated exchange. The situation quickly spiraled out of control, turning what began as a disagreement over a letter into a chaotic confrontation involving the mayor, Tormollan and other members of the public.
Rodrick had also attracted public criticism earlier this year after reports emerged that he was allegedly using a township-owned vehicle to commute to his full-time position as an assistant principal at Irvington High School in Essex County. The arrangement drew sharp criticism from council members and local residents, who described it as an “abuse” of public resources.
Tormollan told NJ.com that Rodrick had not contacted her or offered any apology following their heated confrontation.
Meanwhile, a resolution calling for a vote of no confidence in the mayor was included on the Wednesday, October 28, agenda. The measure cited his “reprehensible behavior, disruption of official proceedings and decorum violations” during the contentious council meeting.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More