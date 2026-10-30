Trump explains why he is canceling Iowa and Kansas rallies the weekend before midterms: ‘I feel perfect’
Trump canceled planned Kansas and Iowa election rallies and faced backlash after clashing with a reporter over question on his health.
Donald Trump was supposed to hold election rallies in Kansas and Iowa this weekend as the Republican Party mounts their campaign push on the final weekend before the midterm election. But the White House announced on Thursday that both rallies have been canceled.
Going into the weekend before polling day on November 5, Republicans are facing severe headwinds due to Trump's declining popularity. According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, the 81-year-old's approval has increased to 32% this week, from a historic low of 31% last week.
Trump was supposed to campaign for incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall in Kansas. In Iowa, he was due to appear in a joint campaign rally with GOP Senate candidate Ashley Hinson and gubernatorial candidate Zach Lahn. Both rallies were abruptly canceled on Thursday
The Associated Press says the cancelations come as part of a change in campaign strategy by the GOP, by which Trump will try to reach out to more voters instead of focusing on two states. The report notes that Trump will instead appear virtually at multiple rallies over the weekend.
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Trump explains why he is skipping rallies in Iowa and Kansas
Trump and First Lady Melania Trump appeared for a Halloween event at the White House Thursday. After the event, Trump was asked by a reporter from the White House press pool if he is canceling the rallies because he is sick. Trump lashed out at the reporter, calling it a "a sick question."
"Oh you're sick to ask that question. You are sick," Trump said. "Look at this guy. He's way out of shape," he continued, speaking to the other reporters. "You know what the reason is? I don't feel like I have to go to Kansas. I'm going to Florida tomorrow," he then said, suggesting that he doesn't need to go to Kansas because Sen. Roger Marshall "is doing very well."
Trump continued criticized the reporter. "You've been following me for you two weeks. I feel perfect. You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like hell."
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May Republicans distancing themselves from Trump
Reuters reported on October 7 that a survey of voting records, public statements and campaign materials has revealed that 41 candidates in key races in the November 2025 midterms are maintaining a distance from Trump.
The report pointed out that at least 12 of those candidates have broken from Trump over handling of the Iran war, an issue that polls show is plaguing the POTUS most ahead of election day. These candidates have either publicly differed with Trump on key issues or proposed different policy lines on their own without directly breaking.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More