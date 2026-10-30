Trump explains why he is canceling Iowa and Kansas rallies the weekend before midterms: ‘I feel perfect’

Donald Trump was supposed to hold election rallies in Kansas and Iowa this weekend as the Republican Party mounts their campaign push on the final weekend before the midterm election. But the White House announced on Thursday that both rallies have been canceled. US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he hosts a Halloween event at the White House Thursday. (REUTERS)

Going into the weekend before polling day on November 5, Republicans are facing severe headwinds due to Trump's declining popularity. According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, the 81-year-old's approval has increased to 32% this week, from a historic low of 31% last week.

Trump was supposed to campaign for incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall in Kansas. In Iowa, he was due to appear in a joint campaign rally with GOP Senate candidate Ashley Hinson and gubernatorial candidate Zach Lahn. Both rallies were abruptly canceled on Thursday

The Associated Press says the cancelations come as part of a change in campaign strategy by the GOP, by which Trump will try to reach out to more voters instead of focusing on two states. The report notes that Trump will instead appear virtually at multiple rallies over the weekend.