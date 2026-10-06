Trump TV ads: Who will pay now as President says taxpayers don't have to shell out dollars, in major turn ahead of midterms

President Donald Trump made a sharp turn on television ads praising him, ahead of the midterms. The ads had drawn much backlash for being ‘campaign-style spots’.

President Donald Trump said taxpayers would no longer pay for the TV ads praising him. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Now, Trump has said taxpayers don't have to pay for the same, raising questions about who'll foot the bills now. Three such nationally broadcast ads went out, celebrating a ‘golden age of America’. However, ethics experts and lawmakers from both sides of the political spectrum, slammed these advertisements and demanded independent investigations into the matter.

Who will pay for Trump TV ads now

Trump announced his about turn on TV ads on Truth Social. The Republican President described the ads as ‘a positive promotion for our Great U.S.A.’ However, he made it clear that the taxpayers wouldn't be paying for them.

Instead, the money would come from him or his MAGA PAC for the funding of these ads. A White House official also told Reuters that the PAC would be paying for the Trump TV ads, moving forward.

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The MAGA Inc political action committee has about $400 million.

Row over Trump TV ads

The Trump TV ads are facing pushback from lawmakers who have questioned whether public funds are being used to promote Trump politically. Critics also added that the ads may violate ​restrictions on government propaganda ​and political activity.

Democrats said in September the White House transferred $20 million ​in Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funds to air these ads.

These ads have run during football games as recently as Sunday. As per The New York Times Trump personally directed the White House budget director to use taxpayer money for the same.

What to know about the Trump TV ads

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One of the Trump TV ads closely ​resembles a 2024 campaign ad for the president.

One features Trump saying that "America will never be a communist country" with a chorus repeating "love me." Another has images of Mount Rushmore with Trump's footage praising a "golden age of America."

The ads end with a disclaimer that they were paid for by the US government.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta called for an independent investigation on Monday, calling it a “staggering misuse of public funding and breach of public trust.” FCC Chair Brendan Carr said last week the ads were appropriate and rejected a request for investigation.

(With Reuters inputs)