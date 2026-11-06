Trump vows to back US states looking to build AI-driven wealth: ‘100% in favor of Super Intelligence’

US President Donald Trump has pledged to support states seeking to expand artificial intelligence (AI), arguing that the rapidly developing technology could bring significant economic benefits and create new opportunities across the country.

Donald Trump voiced support for states attracting AI companies and infrastructure, saying the technology could generate wealth. (REUTERS)

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In a social media post on Friday, November 6, Trump expressed strong support for what he described as "Super Intelligence (SI)" and stated that his administration would work with states looking to attract AI-related investment and development.

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His remarks come amid growing political debate over how the United States should regulate artificial intelligence, particularly as Democrats push for greater oversight of the technology following their strong performance in Tuesday's midterm elections.

Trump says AI could bring wealth to US states

In his post, Trump suggested that states embracing advanced AI technologies could gain substantial economic advantages.

"As President, I am 100% in favor of Super Intelligence (SI), and will work with the many States in the U.S. that want to become RICH by having them. They are GOLD, and only foolish leadership will say 'NO' to the riches they bring!" Trump wrote.

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The President's comments signal his support for states seeking to position themselves as major destinations for AI companies, investment and infrastructure development.

His use of the term “Super Intelligence” also reflects his preferred way of describing the technology, which has become an increasingly important part of discussions surrounding America's economic and technological future.

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Democrats push for stronger AI regulations

Trump's comments come at a time when artificial intelligence policy is emerging as a major political issue in Washington. Democrats are preparing to introduce a series of legislative proposals targeting AI companies and the rapid expansion of data centres when they take control of Congress in January.

According to a Reuters report, the proposed measures could include safeguards against rising electricity costs linked to data-centre operations, independent safety assessments of advanced AI systems and clearer rules establishing when technology companies can be held responsible for harm caused by their products.

Democrats have also called for greater scrutiny of major technology companies, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, Google and SpaceX. Some lawmakers want stronger government oversight to ensure that technological progress does not come at the expense of public safety and consumer interests.

DOJ launches new task force to address criminal threats linked to super intelligence

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The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has established a new task force to tackle criminal activities involving advanced artificial intelligence and super intelligence (SI), bringing federal prosecutors and investigators into the government's efforts to address emerging technological threats.

The newly formed DOJ Super Intelligence Task Force (DOJ-SITF) will focus on identifying and responding to unlawful activities involving sophisticated AI systems. Its priorities include countering threats posed by foreign adversaries as well as domestic individuals and organisations that misuse advanced technologies for criminal purposes.