Search
Fri, Oct 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Trump vs Venezuela: No B-1 bombers sent despite reports; POTUS warns of ‘land action’ soon

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Updated on: Oct 24, 2025 02:19 am IST

Donald Trump  said that the Wall Street Journal report claiming that the US is sending B-1 bombers near Venezuela to increase military pressure was false.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the Wall Street Journal report claiming that the US is sending B-1 bombers near Venezuela to increase military pressure was false. However, the 79-year-old warned that ‘we could see land action soon’.

President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during a roundtable (AP)
President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during a roundtable (AP)

"No, it's false," Trump told reporters when asked about the report. He further added that Washington is ‘very unhappy with Venezuela’.

When asked about a possible declaration of war, he added: “Well, I don't think we're going to necessarily ask for a declaration of war. I think we're just going to kill people who are bringing drugs into our country. Okay? We're going to kill them.”

Earlier in the day, the WSJ reported that two Air Force B-1 bombers flew near Venezuela days after other warplanes conducted an ‘attack demonstration’ close to the South American country, led by Nicolas Maduro. The newspaper stated that two Lancer bombers left from Dyess Air Force Base in Texas and flew near Venezuelan territory. They were in international airspace.

Earlier this month, the US announced that it carried out its ninth strike against an alleged drug-smuggling vessel, killing three people in the eastern Pacific Ocean. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth noted that the strike followed an attack on Tuesday night in the same region. Two people were killed. The attacks on vessels began last month and have left at least 37 people dead.

Venezuela says CIA operations ‘will fail’

Meanwhile, Venezuela's defense minister said Thursday any CIA operation against his country ‘will fail’, after Donald Trump authorized covert action. "We know the CIA is present" in Venezuela, minister Vladimir Padrino said. "They may deploy I don't know how many CIA-affiliated units in covert operations... and any attempt will fail."

Trump last week said he had authorized covert CIA action against Venezuela and said he was considering strikes against alleged drug cartels on land, after having already started a campaign to hit alleged drug-trafficking boats at sea.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Trump vs Venezuela: No B-1 bombers sent despite reports; POTUS warns of ‘land action’ soon
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On