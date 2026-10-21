President Donald Trump has more than once floated the idea of booting reporters from the White House and turning the press briefing room into an indoor swimming pool, a recent report from The New York Times claimed. The outlet’s Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan reported that Trump personally suggested that the media be removed from the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room to then-White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during an Oval Office meeting in August.

Trump wants to boot reporters from White House, turn briefing room into swimming pool: report (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP) (AFP)

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Trump reportedly told Leavitt that the move could be her "last legacy.” However, that never happened.

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Three sources familiar with the discussions told the outlet that the US President pitched the plan to Leavitt several times before she left the administration on August 27. Trump reportedly wishes to restore the indoor pool installed for former President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Former President Richard Nixon's administration later covered it to make room for the press.

Trump even took to Truth Social in September to post images comparing the current briefing room, labeled "Fake News," with a gold-adorned swimming pool labeled "FDR Pool."

What Trump's advisers want

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{{^usCountry}} Haberman and Swan reported that Trump's advisers have historically resisted removing journalists from the White House because they are worried about logistical problems and possible political fallout. However, more allies are now reportedly encouraging Trump, including Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, who is believed to have prepared a visual mock-up of the proposed pool. He reportedly did so even though he does not have any official responsibility for White House facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Haberman and Swan reported that Trump's advisers have historically resisted removing journalists from the White House because they are worried about logistical problems and possible political fallout. However, more allies are now reportedly encouraging Trump, including Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, who is believed to have prepared a visual mock-up of the proposed pool. He reportedly did so even though he does not have any official responsibility for White House facilities. {{/usCountry}}

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White House Communications Director Steven Cheung did not rule out the possibility. He told the outlet, "All options remain on the table, and we will make an announcement when appropriate."

Trump frequently clashes with journalists in public. He routinely speaks out against news organizations and reporters whose questions or coverage he considers unfair, often accusing them of producing what he calls "fake news."

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Last month, Trump lashed out at CNN host Kaitlan Collins after spotting her at the U.N. General Assembly. His attempt to ban CNN, Politico, and MS NOW from the White House was later blocked by a federal judge.

Most recently, on Tuesday, October 20, Trump scolded a reporter during an Oval Office exchange. The journalist was later identified by the US President’s Rapid Response Team as Andrew Feinberg, a correspondent for the Independent.

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The heated exchange took place as Trump took questions from reporters at the White House. He became visibly annoyed during his exchange with Feinberg, and asked the reporter to “be careful” when he questioned why a new whistleblower program offered a 1% commission when the False Claims Act can award whistleblowers at least 10%.

“Hey! I don’t know who the hell you are but you better be careful,” Trump scolded, while raising a finger.

Trump rebuked Feinberg again when he began asking about the president’s golf courses.

“Quiet, quiet!” Trump said. “What’s wrong with you? Are you a sick person? I actually think there's something wrong with you.”

Vice President JD Vance later said the whistleblower question was a "fundamentally dishonest question,” per KUTV.