Trump's 35 second long freeze during speech sparks concerns & rebuke, netizens debate ‘long glitch’ or ‘unfit to serve’

Former President Donald Trump has caused a stir during his speech at the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) annual meeting in Texas by pausing for over 30 seconds. Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting in Dallas, Texas, U.S., May 18, 2024. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber(REUTERS)

His embarrassingly long pause during the election season has led to widespread speculation about his health and fitness for office. The incident occurred as Trump addressed the crowd, urging gun owners to vote in November, emphasizing that the Second Amendment was at stake.

During his address, Trump highlighted the storied history of Texas, praising its pioneers and their contributions to America. "The Texas spirit of proud independence was forged by cowboys and cattle hands, ranchers and rangers, oil workers, soldiers, and brave pioneers," Trump said.

"Many came here with nothing but the boots on their feet, the clothes on their back, and the gun in their saddle. Together they helped make America into the single greatest nation in the history of the world."

It was immediately after this statement that Trump paused for over 30 seconds, with music playing softly in the background.

Watch Trump's 35 second long shocking freeze

The former president appeared to shake his head before continuing, "But now we are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation. We are a nation that has the highest inflation in 58 years, where banks are collapsing, and interest rates are skyrocketing."

‘A decline in 2024 presidential candidate’, claim netizens

The pause quickly became a hot topic on social media. It prompted various reactions, with some commentators suggesting it was a sign of decline in the 2024 presidential candidate.

An account named @BidensWins commented, "Trump glitched out and froze. He is clearly unfit for office. Retweet so every American knows Trump is senile." This post fueled further speculation, with many users debating the implications of Trump's momentary lapse.

Ric Caric, another user on X, described the pause as a "long glitch," commenting, "It looks like Trump got lost in the music before snapping out of it. Trump is in decline while America has to bear the burden of MAGA."

Democrat content creator Harry Sisson also weighed in, saying, “Trump just FROZE for a solid 30 seconds. This guy is clearly unfit to serve. He has mentally declined rapidly, and it's very clear. He needs to drop out of the race ASAP!”

Trump's extended pause has added another layer of controversy to his campaign, with critics using the moment to question his capacity to lead. As the 2024 election approaches, this incident will likely remain a point of contention among voters and political analysts alike.