Donald Trump could have gained as much as $15 million from his Nvidia stock holdings after the chipmaker’s shares surged following Jensen Huang’s return as chief executive. The increase came on Monday, November 23, when Nvidia’s stock price rose more than 30% after the company announced that its board had reinstated Huang.

Donald Trump’s Nvidia holdings gained up to $15 million after the company’s shares surged following Jensen Huang’s return as CEO. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (AFP) more less

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According to the Financial Times, Trump’s latest financial disclosures, filed with the Office of Government Ethics on November 5, show that he may have held as many as 370,000 Nvidia shares as of September 30. Based on that maximum holding, the rise in the stock price would have increased the value of his investment by up to $15 million.

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However, the disclosures do not confirm the exact number of shares Trump currently owns. They also do not cover any stock purchases or sales made in October or November. The filings provide broad ranges rather than precise figures for transactions, making it difficult to calculate his actual gains.

Deep Dive How could Trump’s Nvidia holdings gain up to $15 million? Nvidia shares rose more than 30% after the board reinstated Jensen Huang. Based on a possible holding of up to 370,000 shares, the increase could have added as much as $15 million to the value of Trump’s investment. How many Nvidia shares did Trump own when Huang was reinstated? The disclosures do not confirm his exact holdings. They indicate he may have held between 32,000 and 370,000 shares as of September 30, and they do not include purchases or sales made in October or November. Did Trump say he helped bring Jensen Huang back to Nvidia? Yes. Trump said he spoke with Nvidia’s board and claimed he convinced it to reinstate Huang. Nvidia said its board received input from senior US government officials before making the decision.

The Financial Times also reported that Trump could have held as few as 32,000 Nvidia shares at the time of the disclosure. Under that calculation, the increase in their value would have been around $1.3 million.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Trump's accounts traded up to $97.5 million in Nvidia shares since his White House return Trump claims he helped bring Huang back to Nvidia {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Trump's accounts traded up to $97.5 million in Nvidia shares since his White House return Trump claims he helped bring Huang back to Nvidia {{/usCountry}}

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Trump also revealed that he had been involved in the decision to reinstate Huang. Speaking to CNBC on Monday, the president described his role in the process, stating, “I spoke to them, let me put it that way,” before adding, “And I convinced them . . . I made the deal.”

Nvidia’s board confirmed that it had received input from senior US government officials before making its decision. The company also expressed confidence that Huang’s return would not create a national security risk.

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Following the announcement, Trump praised the Nvidia chief on social media. He wrote, “The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at Nvidia in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy.”

Huang’s reinstatement came 11 days after the board accepted his resignation. The decision followed reports about his personal relationships, including allegations involving a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.

Also Read: 'US needs his leadership': Why Trump is cheering for Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia

Democratic senator questions possible stock transactions

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Trump’s potential gains have also drawn criticism from Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego of Arizona. He called for an investigation into whether any stock transactions took place before the announcement of Huang’s return.

“We need to investigate what stock positions took place before the announcement. This White House is the most corrupt in history,” Gallego wrote on social media.

The rise in Nvidia’s share price also comes after a difficult period for the company’s investors. Concerns about Huang’s departure and questions surrounding the long-term growth of the artificial intelligence market had weighed on the stock.

The Financial Times noted that even if Trump had held the maximum number of shares, their value would have fallen by around $42 million from their earlier peak before Monday’s rally.