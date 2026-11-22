President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to revive diplomacy with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has failed to produce a breakthrough, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Donald Trump made several efforts over the past year to re-establish contact with Kim Jong Un using communication channels and even sending a personal letter. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (AFP) more less

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The report said Trump made several efforts over the past year to re-establish contact with Kim, including using established communication channels and sending a personal letter through North Korea’s mission to the United Nations. However, none of the attempts resulted in direct engagement.

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During a recent trip to Asia, US officials also explored the possibility of arranging a face-to-face meeting. However, discussions reportedly collapsed after North Korea demanded conditions the United States was unwilling to accept.

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Trump reportedly explored new diplomatic approach

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{{^usCountry}} According to the Wall Street Journal, White House officials even attempted to deliver a personal letter to Kim through North Korea’s diplomatic mission in New York after previous communication channels failed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Wall Street Journal, White House officials even attempted to deliver a personal letter to Kim through North Korea’s diplomatic mission in New York after previous communication channels failed. {{/usCountry}}

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The publication reported that US officials also discussed proposals that could have laid the groundwork for renewed negotiations. Those ideas reportedly included formally ending the Korean War, opening liaison offices and issuing language that would stop short of demanding immediate dismantlement of North Korea’s nuclear programme.

In return, Washington hoped to secure limits on future nuclear and ballistic missile testing.

Such proposals would have marked a significant shift from decades of US policy centred on the complete denuclearisation of North Korea, the report said citing experts.

A Trump administration official, however, told the newspaper on Saturday that there had been no efforts to broker a meeting with Kim. The White House has maintained that it also remains committed to the denuclearisation of North Korea.

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Trump and Kim met three times during Trump’s first term, including historic summits in Singapore and Vietnam, followed by a meeting inside the Korean Demilitarised Zone in 2019. While those encounters eased tensions temporarily, negotiations ultimately collapsed without a lasting agreement on North Korea’s nuclear programme.

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North Korea’s military capabilities have expanded

The US Intelligence Community’s Annual Threat Assessment has previously concluded that Kim has no intention of abandoning his strategic weapons programme. The Pentagon has also in its report said that North Korea posed a “clear and present danger of nuclear attack on the American Homeland.”

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According to the Wall Street Journal, North Korea’s estimated nuclear stockpile has grown significantly since Trump and Kim last met in 2019. US intelligence’s own annual threat assessment last year acknowledged that “Kim has no intention of negotiating away his strategic weapons programs.”

According to the report the country has increased is 20 to 30 warheads to an estimated 60. Its solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles can also now allegedly reach the US, the publication reported.

North Korea has simultaneously deepened military cooperation with Russia following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Western governments have accused Pyongyang of supplying artillery shells, missiles and military personnel to support Russia’s war effort, allegations both countries have denied.

Victor Cha, a former White House adviser and North Korea negotiator quoted by the Wall Street Journal, said many experts now believe future negotiations may need to focus on arms control rather than complete denuclearisation because of North Korea’s expanding capabilities.

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He said, “For someone like me, it’s kind of like screaming in a forest. Nobody is really paying attention.”