President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to revive diplomacy with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has failed to produce a breakthrough, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
The report said Trump made several efforts over the past year to re-establish contact with Kim, including using established communication channels and sending a personal letter through North Korea’s mission to the United Nations. However, none of the attempts resulted in direct engagement.
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During a recent trip to Asia, US officials also explored the possibility of arranging a face-to-face meeting. However, discussions reportedly collapsed after North Korea demanded conditions the United States was unwilling to accept.
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Trump reportedly explored new diplomatic approach
According to the Wall Street Journal, White House officials even attempted to deliver a personal letter to Kim through North Korea’s diplomatic mission in New York after previous communication channels failed.{{/usCountry}}
According to the Wall Street Journal, White House officials even attempted to deliver a personal letter to Kim through North Korea’s diplomatic mission in New York after previous communication channels failed.{{/usCountry}}
The publication reported that US officials also discussed proposals that could have laid the groundwork for renewed negotiations. Those ideas reportedly included formally ending the Korean War, opening liaison offices and issuing language that would stop short of demanding immediate dismantlement of North Korea’s nuclear programme.
In return, Washington hoped to secure limits on future nuclear and ballistic missile testing.
Such proposals would have marked a significant shift from decades of US policy centred on the complete denuclearisation of North Korea, the report said citing experts.
A Trump administration official, however, told the newspaper on Saturday that there had been no efforts to broker a meeting with Kim. The White House has maintained that it also remains committed to the denuclearisation of North Korea.
Trump and Kim met three times during Trump’s first term, including historic summits in Singapore and Vietnam, followed by a meeting inside the Korean Demilitarised Zone in 2019. While those encounters eased tensions temporarily, negotiations ultimately collapsed without a lasting agreement on North Korea’s nuclear programme.
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North Korea’s military capabilities have expanded
The US Intelligence Community’s Annual Threat Assessment has previously concluded that Kim has no intention of abandoning his strategic weapons programme. The Pentagon has also in its report said that North Korea posed a “clear and present danger of nuclear attack on the American Homeland.”
According to the Wall Street Journal, North Korea’s estimated nuclear stockpile has grown significantly since Trump and Kim last met in 2019. US intelligence’s own annual threat assessment last year acknowledged that “Kim has no intention of negotiating away his strategic weapons programs.”
According to the report the country has increased is 20 to 30 warheads to an estimated 60. Its solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles can also now allegedly reach the US, the publication reported.
North Korea has simultaneously deepened military cooperation with Russia following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Western governments have accused Pyongyang of supplying artillery shells, missiles and military personnel to support Russia’s war effort, allegations both countries have denied.
Victor Cha, a former White House adviser and North Korea negotiator quoted by the Wall Street Journal, said many experts now believe future negotiations may need to focus on arms control rather than complete denuclearisation because of North Korea’s expanding capabilities.
He said, “For someone like me, it’s kind of like screaming in a forest. Nobody is really paying attention.”
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.