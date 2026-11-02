Tucker Carlson warns Trump's 'nuclear strike' in Iran's Pickax Mountain will make World War III 'inevitable'

Former Fox News host and conservative host Tucker Carlson has made an explosive claim on Sunday night about Donald Trump and Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's next course of action in Iran. Nearly 24 hours since the post first hit X, it remains a major point of discussion, especially with the midterm elections being just days ahead.

Tucker Carlson (L) and Donald Trump (R). (File Photos)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tucker Carlson claimed that Trump and Netanyahu are allegedly planning a nuclear strike in Iran's Pickax Mountain "here Israeli intelligence claims the Iranian government has restarted its nuclear enrichment program."

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

According to Carlson, Israeli intelligence believes that the alleged uranium enrichment program in Pickax Mountain is located in tunnels under a layer of 300 feet of solid granite. The only way to penetrate is a nuclear strike and Carlson says Netanyahu is calling Trump "about it every day."

Also read: Trump rally attendee says he is making up for missing the Jonestown Massacre: ‘This is as close as I'll ever get’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive What is Pickax Mountain, and why did Tucker Carlson identify it as a possible target in Iran? Carlson described Pickax Mountain as the site of an alleged underground Iranian nuclear facility near Natanz. He claimed it was beneath 300 feet of granite and that a nuclear weapon would be needed to reach it; those claims have not been independently verified. Has Donald Trump decided to launch a nuclear strike on Iran? No final decision has been publicly confirmed. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump had not decided on the next step and preferred a peaceful resolution, while keeping military action as an option. Why does Tucker Carlson say a US nuclear strike on Iran could lead to World War III? Carlson argued that using a nuclear weapon could set a precedent and encourage other nuclear-armed countries to use such weapons in their own conflicts. He warned that this could widen the fighting into a global nuclear conflict.

{{^usCountry}} Carlson warns a nuclear strike on Iran could make the "World War Three is inevitable." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Carlson warns a nuclear strike on Iran could make the "World War Three is inevitable." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Why Tucker Carlson thinks US nuclear strike on Iran could make World War III 'inevitable'

Tucker Carlson explained in his post that a nuclear strike on Iran's Pickax Mountain could trigger a widespread nuclear conflict that could make World War II "inevitable". Carlson says "that war would be short and final."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"No country other than the United States has ever used a nuclear weapon in war. Some would like to. An American nuclear attack on Iran would set a new precedent," Carlson wrote.

"The Russians have already told at least two other governments that an American nuclear strike on Iran would free them to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine," he explained. "Pakistan and India would be tempted to do the same against each other, as would North Korea against Seoul."

Also read: Kylie Arellano update: Missing Utah teen found safe in Oregon after 17 months search; FBI warns against ‘Gore Groups’ as man arrested

US-Israel planning to resume Iran strikes after midterms

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

US and Israel are planning to launch a renewed operation in Iran after the midterm elections are over in the United States on November 5, multiple reports claim.

On October 26, CNN reported, citing three officials, that the US has deployed sufficient forces in the Middle East to launch a strike in the Middle East within "96 hours" of a nod from Trump. The officials described it as a significant departure from the earlier US posturing of only striking infrastructure in Iran that can be rebuilt within a short time.

The sources, mostly US officials cited in the CNN report, said it was more a matter of when and not if Trump will greenlight the "big effort" in Iran.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported on October 29 that US has already communicated to its allies in the Middle East to prepare for an offensive on Iran. The AP sources also said that the attacks could likely take place after the US midterm elections.