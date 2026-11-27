Residents in Tucson, Arizona, complained about power flickering and outages on November 26. A cause for the same was not immediately clear, but the suddenness of the incident led to several theories being shared online.

A view of the Tucson landscape. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) more less

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Monica Garcia, a reporter for News 4 Tucson, noted, “We’re getting reports of power flickering and outages across parts of Tucson tonight. We’re checking with TEP to find out what’s happening.” Tucson Electric Power (TEP) has not given a statement about the reported issues yet.

Residents complain about outages

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Several people complained about the outage in Tucson. The incident appeared to be citywide. “So what the hell happened in Tucson? I live on the Northside and my power surged and my wifi is out. My friend's Wi-Fi is out. Everyone I texted wifi is out. What?,” one wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Another added, “Power surge now the cable and WiFi are out.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another added, “Power surge now the cable and WiFi are out.” {{/usCountry}}

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One person even guessed at an EMP surge causing the brief outage. “Possible EMP event across Tucson, Arizona tonight. Power briefly went out across the city and one home camera recorded a boom during the event,” they wrote, but this information could not be independently verified.

Another person shared a photo and wrote, “What’s going on in Tucson? The power just went out briefly. All lights flickered and there is no internet. Apparently happened all across Tucson. Is anyone else experiencing electrical outages?”.

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Yet another local page mentioned, “Power issue: Seems to have been citywide. Brief flash, but knocked out Spectrum/Cox for a bunch of folks.” Downdetector, which tracks outages, also saw a spike in complaints with Cox users. Over a thousand people appeared to be facing issues, but that number has gone down at the time of writing.

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Many spoke of hearing 'boom' sounds as well.

“Two more booms just happened. We’re on the east side. Power didn’t flicker this time tho but those booms were loud,” one wrote. Another added, “Huge explosion just now. I'm near old Spanish Trail & S Camino Seco and heard it. Power is back on though and finally internet.”

Video shows moment the lights went out

A video also showed the moment the lights went out in Tucson. A clip showed lights in a porch and a flash could be seen as the lights flickered.

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“Definitely awkward. Reports confirmed it was Tucson wide. Haven't confirmed how far beyond that yet though," the person sharing the video noted.