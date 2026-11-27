Residents in Tucson, Arizona, complained about power flickering and outages on November 26. A cause for the same was not immediately clear, but the suddenness of the incident led to several theories being shared online.
Monica Garcia, a reporter for News 4 Tucson, noted, “We’re getting reports of power flickering and outages across parts of Tucson tonight. We’re checking with TEP to find out what’s happening.” Tucson Electric Power (TEP) has not given a statement about the reported issues yet.
Residents complain about outages
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Several people complained about the outage in Tucson. The incident appeared to be citywide. “So what the hell happened in Tucson? I live on the Northside and my power surged and my wifi is out. My friend's Wi-Fi is out. Everyone I texted wifi is out. What?,” one wrote.
Another added, “Power surge now the cable and WiFi are out.”{{/usCountry}}
Another added, “Power surge now the cable and WiFi are out.”{{/usCountry}}
One person even guessed at an EMP surge causing the brief outage. “Possible EMP event across Tucson, Arizona tonight. Power briefly went out across the city and one home camera recorded a boom during the event,” they wrote, but this information could not be independently verified.
Another person shared a photo and wrote, “What’s going on in Tucson? The power just went out briefly. All lights flickered and there is no internet. Apparently happened all across Tucson. Is anyone else experiencing electrical outages?”.
Yet another local page mentioned, “Power issue: Seems to have been citywide. Brief flash, but knocked out Spectrum/Cox for a bunch of folks.” Downdetector, which tracks outages, also saw a spike in complaints with Cox users. Over a thousand people appeared to be facing issues, but that number has gone down at the time of writing.
Many spoke of hearing 'boom' sounds as well.
“Two more booms just happened. We’re on the east side. Power didn’t flicker this time tho but those booms were loud,” one wrote. Another added, “Huge explosion just now. I'm near old Spanish Trail & S Camino Seco and heard it. Power is back on though and finally internet.”
Video shows moment the lights went out
A video also showed the moment the lights went out in Tucson. A clip showed lights in a porch and a flash could be seen as the lights flickered.
“Definitely awkward. Reports confirmed it was Tucson wide. Haven't confirmed how far beyond that yet though," the person sharing the video noted.
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Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.