WiFi slow at Home? Here are first 3 things you should check
Here are three ways to ensure a high-speed internet connection via WiFi at home.
Nowadays, WiFi and internet connection have become a basic necessity at home since our lives have gone digital. From professional to personal work, WiFi is quite crucial to remain connected. However, we often encounter connectivity and slow speed issues with WiFi, affecting our electronic usage and day-to-day work. During such time, we get to know our dependency on being connected to the internet. However, if you are frequently encountering slow WiFi speed issues. Therefore, here are the first 3 things you need to check before contacting your WiFi connection provider.
3 Things to check if your home WiFi is slow
- Router’s location: One of the most crucial things about having high-speed WiFi is ensuring the right location of the router. The location of where you’ve placed the router at home will ensure the speed and efficiency. While a single wireless router is enough for a single-story home, a multistory home may require WiFi extenders.
- Keep the router in the centre: One of the best places to keep a WiFi router is at the centre of your home for even distribution of the network. Also, you can also place the router in higher locations like the top of the shelves or over the tall dressers, bookshelves, etc. This may help you maintain a high-speed internet connection.
- Avoid keeping routers behind home appliances or furniture: If you have kept the router behind your TV, or any other electrical or home appliances, then these devices may come as a major signal disruptor. Make sure to keep the router in an open and central position to ensure faster internet.
Follow the above-mentioned tricks to enjoy a high-end WiFi, and keep in mind that the location of the router plays a crucial role in ensuring its efficient purpose. Doing so will help you stay connected, and get your digital work done in seconds.