A prominent British anti-migrant activist was charged with criminal damage linked to the alleged slashing of a dinghy in the Channel earlier this week, UK police said Thursday.

UK far-right activist charged over Channel incident

It came as the interior ministry confirmed 781 people arrived in Britain on Wednesday after crossing the busy waterway from France aboard small boats a daily record for this year.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The annual arrival of tens of thousands of migrants on the boats has become highly contentious in the UK, seized upon by the hard right and helping to fuel growing anti-immigration sentiment.

Daniel Thomas, a longtime ally of far-right figurehead Tommy Robinson real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon was charged with criminal damage "in connection with an incident that occurred in the English Channel," Hampshire police said.

"The charges follow an allegation made to police that damage had been caused to a boat in the Channel whilst an emergency responder was on board," the police statement added.

Thomas, 37, has spearheaded several demonstrations involving black-clad masked men, some of which turned violent.

The far-right campaigner, who was reportedly arrested late Wednesday, was remanded in custody and is set to appear in court on Friday, police added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Thomas, better known by his nickname Danny Tommo, livestreamed Tuesday from a boat in the Channel, on a self-proclaimed mission to track small boats bound for Britain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thomas, better known by his nickname Danny Tommo, livestreamed Tuesday from a boat in the Channel, on a self-proclaimed mission to track small boats bound for Britain. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Footage later emerged online appearing to show him slashing an inflatable craft, apparently with a French rescuer still on board.

"This is English territory. It's not France anymore," Thomas shouts in the video, before repeatedly yelling "get off the boat" at someone dressed in the orange uniforms worn by staff from France's SNSM lifeboat service.

Yaxley-Lennon appealed to supporters on Thursday for donations to help his former right-hand man. Hundreds of people dressed in black reportedly gathered in the evening outside a police centre in Basingstoke where they believed Thomas was held, calling for his release.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, interior minister Shabana Mahmood has ordered an urgent review after two small boats avoided border forces and landed on southeastern English beaches this week.

Successive UK governments have grappled with how to curb the crossings.

Wednesday's 781 new arrivals meant 18,565 people had arrived via the route so far this year, down 42 percent year-on-year.

The centre-left Labour government has said the reduced numbers vindicate its strategy of targeting the criminal gangs facilitating the perilous journeys and working in closer collaboration with European neighbours.

jj-aks/ach

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.