Islamabad, There was uncanny vagueness on Tuesday about the talks between the US and Iran due to unnecessary bravado being shown by the rivals as the end of a two-week ceasefire approached. Uncertainty prevails over second round of US-Iran talks

The first round of US-Iran talks held on 11 and 12 April failed to produce the desired results for the parties, leading to a flurry of activities by Pakistan to cool tempers and raise hopes for another round of dialogue.

Pakistan launched preparations on Sunday by deploying over 10,000 personnel to provide security to the foreign delegates.

President Donald Trump had indicated that his team of negotiators could reach Islamabad by Monday night, while the Iranian delegation was also expected to travel to Islamabad, but so far, there was no sign of any peace maker in Islamabad.

Though some reports suggested that security teams from the two countries were already in the Pakistani capital to oversee preparations.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met the envoys of the US and Iran on Tuesday and discussed matters related to the peace talks.

Despite ambiguity, President Trump expressed confidence that peace talks with Iran would go ahead, and he wished for an agreement to prevent further oil price rises and stock market shocks, but insisted Iran cannot have the ‌means to develop a nuclear weapon.

Tehran, meanwhile, hopes to leverage its control of the Strait of Hormuz to strike a deal that averts a restart of the war, eases sanctions but does not impede its nuclear program.

The situation remains fluid amid heated rhetoric from both sides. Still, there is hope that the second round would be held or at least the ceasefire would be extended, which is ending on Wednesday.

Citing three US sources, American news outlet Axios reported that Vice President J D Vance is expected to depart for Islamabad by Tuesday morning for talks with Iran over a potential deal to end the war."

Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are likely to join Vance.

The fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran was tested once again on Sunday when a US guided-missile destroyer fired on and seized an Iranian cargo ship after it tried to get past the US naval blockade in the Gulf of Oman, further angering the Iranians.

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