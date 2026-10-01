‘Unites States’: Trump's accord with AI industry leaders came with a shocking misspelling

On Tuesday, Donald Trump signed an accord with the leaders of the Artificial Intelligence industry amid much fanfare. But the following day, as the White House released the official document of the accord, there was a shocking misspelling in it.

US President Donald Trump looks on during an announcemnt in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 30. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dubbed the White House Accord on Super Intelligence, the agreement puts the “moral” task of regulating AI agents on the companies, without external intervention. The agreement was signed by Sundar Pichai of Google, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, Dario Amodei of Anthropic, Greg Brockman of OpenAI, Elon Musk of X, and Jensen Huang of Nvidia.

The White House document features the signatures of the six tech leaders, flanked by Trump's signature. But underneath Trump's signature, where the name and designation are typed out, "President of the United States" was misspelt as "President of the Unites States."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Deep Dive What key points are outlined in Trump's White House Accord on Super Intelligence? The accord outlines a voluntary commitment for AI companies to establish safeguards, including internal monitoring and external audits, to ensure their systems behave safely and as intended. How does renaming AI to 'super intelligence' affect government agencies? Government agencies are required to use 'super intelligence' in all official communications, while the existing legal definitions of AI remain unchanged. Is the White House Accord on Super Intelligence legally binding for the companies involved? No, the accord is voluntary and morally binding, meaning it does not create statutory obligations or penalties for non-compliance by the companies.

It caused a major row, especially as it happened on the document for “superintelligence.”

The official White House document on the AI accord misspelt United States as 'Unites States.'

The signing of the accord was followed by Trump's White House lunch with the attending tech leaders. The 80-year-old also launched an AI chatbot earlier that citizens can use to access federal government services, called America.gov.

Mistake On Superintelligence Document Sparks Row

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As soon as the mistake was pointed out, social media erupted with hilarious trolls on Trump and the White House. Despite hundreds of posts, there was no impact. As of 6:30pm ET on Wednesday, the mistake remains on the X post shared by the White House.

"So, actually! Fun fact: The correct spelling is UNITED States, not 'Unites States.' Thank you for your attention to this matter!" New Mexico US House Rep. Melanie Stansbury wrote.

“Google and Apple maps to rename United States as Unites States” one user joked.

“Misspelling the name of your own country in a document about super intelligence is an impressive feat,” wrote another.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Holy f****** s***! This is the signature sheet for Trump’s renaming of AI as “Super Intelligence”. The jokes write themselves," popular Trump critic, Brian Krassenstein wrote.

Also read: Did Trump say ‘I've done a s***** job’? Here's the truth as remark goes viral amid falling approval

More About White House's AI Accord

The accord enabling companies to place internal guardrails on AI developments is voluntary and not legally binding. Signing it does not mean the six companies will be exempted from publicly disclosing their audit results. It also does not mean that the government will now have an enforcement role in these companies.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Trump pointed out that the agreement is "morally binding." “There’s going to be a tremendous self-policing aspect,” Trump said. The accord lays out a pathway for regulations that may, over time, become mandatory for AI companies.

"The White House Accord and the Joint Commitment on Frontier Responsibilities signed today is a solid basis for moving forward – it contains real tangible steps to promote safe development, while delivering the economic and scientific benefits of this technology,” Google's CEO Sundar Pichai said in a X post after Tuesday's meeting.