University of Mississippi probes racist gestures caught on doorbell camera outside Black students’ apartment

The University of Mississippi has launched an investigation after a Ring doorbell video showed three women making racist gestures and noises outside an apartment shared by Black students. Jakiyra Metcalf, a University of Mississippi freshman, shared the Ring camera footage online on Saturday. She said the apartment is shared by three Black students and that the women seen in the video are their upstairs neighbors.

University of Mississippi condemns “offensive and unacceptable” behavior after footage allegedly shows three women making racist noises and gestures. (Unsplash)

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The video, recorded on November 6 at about 8:37 pm, has gained millions of views online. It shows the women walking past the apartment door and pausing to make monkey noises. The video has triggered calls for accountability from students and the family of one of the residents.

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Metcalf’s family has submitted the video to university administrators and is demanding answers about possible disciplinary action. Her mother said the behavior was unacceptable and asked the university to explain what steps would be taken.

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University condemns ‘offensive’ behavior, begins investigation

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{{^usCountry}} The University of Mississippi confirmed it was aware of the footage and said appropriate university offices were reviewing the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The University of Mississippi confirmed it was aware of the footage and said appropriate university offices were reviewing the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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“The university is aware of a video depicting offensive, hurtful, and unacceptable behaviors that conflict with our university values and we condemn them,” the university said in a statement.

The university did not identify the women shown in the video. Officials said they would follow established procedures while investigating the incident.

“The incident is actively being investigated by the appropriate university offices and processes,” the statement read.

The university said it had contacted the students targeted in the incident to provide support and resources. Officials also said student conduct cases and disciplinary records are protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

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“It’s disgusting"

The footage shows two women approaching the apartment entrance. The women are then seen making monkey noises toward the Ring camera. One woman also appeared to beat her chest while making the sounds. A third woman walks past the door and briefly looks toward the apartment.

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The incident has drawn reactions from students and visitors in Oxford, Mississippi.

Olivia Landgreve, a University of Mississippi sophomore, said the video was upsetting because she believed the campus had made progress on issues of inclusion.

“I feel like the campus has grown so much progress and just seeing things set us back like that is very upsetting,” she told Action News 5.

Jamie Purcell, a visitor from California, also criticized the behavior after seeing the video. “It’s disgusting,” Purcell said, adding that the women’s actions were inappropriate and harmful.

Metcalf’s mother said she wanted the university to address the incident directly. "We want answers," she wrote in her Facebook post and described the behavior to "disgusting and unacceptable."

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She added, “College is supposed to be a place where young adults can learn, grow, and feel safe. Specifically, what steps will be taken to address this behavior and ensure accountability?”