The US Air Force’s primary cloud computing platform, Cloud One, has been compromised in a cyberattack, raising concerns that sensitive military information could be at risk, Reuters reported.
The breach could potentially “jeopardise” critical data relating to military operations, personnel and logistics.
What is Cloud One, the US Air Force's primary cloud computing platform?
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Cloud One is a cloud computing environment operated for the US Department of the Air Force. It provides a centralised infrastructure through which military personnel and authorised users can access computing resources, store and process data, and run applications without having to rely entirely on separate, individual IT systems.
Its purpose is to modernise the Air Force's technology infrastructure, improve data sharing and support the development and deployment of digital capabilities across the service.
Unlike a conventional public cloud service used by businesses, Cloud One supports military and government workloads, which can involve sensitive operational, administrative and logistical information.
What is known about the cyberattack?
According to a Reuters report published on November 27, the breach was discovered last month during work to upgrade Cloud One. The identity of the attackers and the full extent of the intrusion remain unknown.{{/usCountry}}
According to a Reuters report published on November 27, the breach was discovered last month during work to upgrade Cloud One. The identity of the attackers and the full extent of the intrusion remain unknown.{{/usCountry}}
One source familiar with the incident told Reuters that the attackers exploited a software vulnerability to gain access to the platform's control plane. In cloud computing, the control plane is the management layer that oversees and controls cloud resources, applications and services.
This is particularly concerning because access to that layer could potentially give intruders visibility into important military operations, including aircraft status and the movement of spare parts. However, there is no confirmation that the hackers accessed or obtained such information, as per Reuters.
Cloud One breach triggers security measures and operational disruptions
The breach, as per Reuters, has prompted a series of precautionary measures, disrupting several operations linked to Cloud One. The Air Force has put plans to transfer additional back-office applications to the platform on hold and suspended updates to applications already running on the system. Administrator access has also been withdrawn from some users as a security measure.
Meanwhile, US Cyber Command has been brought in to investigate the incident and assess its potential impact.
The US Air Force declined to discuss the security status or vulnerabilities of specific systems, saying it continuously takes measures to protect its information, networks and operational capabilities.
In a statement to Reuters, the Air Force said it “does not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems. We continuously take prudent measures to protect Department (of the Air Force) information, systems and mission capabilities.”
String of cyberattacks in US
The breach comes at a time when concerns are growing over the use of artificial intelligence to carry out increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks. Cloud-based networks are considered particularly vulnerable because AI tools can rapidly scan large digital infrastructures, identify security gaps and potentially exploit weaknesses across multiple systems.
The US government is also grappling with the aftermath of at least six other cyber incidents disclosed in recent months. These include two separate breaches involving the FBI, an earlier intrusion targeting Pentagon data, the exposure of Department of Homeland Security personnel information, a breach affecting at least two US intelligence agencies and a cyberattack on the Treasury Department.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.