US allows 15-day premium processing for H-1B and 26 other employment visa categories

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) offers premium processing within 15 business days for 27 employment-based visa classifications, including H-1B, L-1 and O-1 work visas, as well as several employment-based Green Card categories. The optional paid service allows employers and eligible applicants to receive an agency decision or other specified action on their petitions within the stipulated timeframe.

US provides 15-day premium processing option for 27 work visa categories. (REUTERS)

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According to the USCIS premium processing guidelines, the facility covers 21 non-immigrant worker classifications filed through Form I-129 and six employment-based immigrant classifications filed through Form I-140.

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The service is available to eligible petitioners who submit Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service, and pay the applicable fee. The 15-business-day period begins when USCIS receives a properly completed request at the designated filing address.

H-1B, L-1 and O-1 visas among eligible categories

The 21 non-immigrant classifications covered under Form I-129 include E-1 treaty trader and E-2 treaty investor visas, E-3 visas for certain Australian professionals, H-1B specialty occupation visas, H-2B temporary non-agricultural worker visas and H-3 trainee visas.

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The list also includes L-1A and L-1B intracompany transfer visas, O-1 visas for individuals with extraordinary ability, O-2 visas for support personnel, and P-1, P-2 and P-3 classifications for eligible athletes, artists and entertainers.

Other qualifying categories include Q-1 international cultural exchange visas, R-1 religious worker visas and TN classifications for eligible Canadian and Mexican professionals.

The six immigrant classifications under Form I-140 cover employment-based Green Card petitions. These include EB-1 categories for individuals with extraordinary ability and outstanding professors or researchers, the EB-2 category for certain professionals with advanced degrees or exceptional ability who are not seeking a National Interest Waiver, and EB-3 categories for skilled workers, professionals and other workers.

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The USCIS eligibility chart, lists the classifications covered by the service and their respective processing timelines.

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Premium processing does not guarantee visa approval

The 15-business-day timeframe does not mean that a visa or Green Card petition will necessarily be approved within that period. USCIS guarantees an adjudicative action, which can include approving or denying a petition, issuing a request for evidence, sending a notice of intent to deny or opening an investigation into possible fraud or misrepresentation.

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If the agency requests additional evidence or issues a notice of intent to deny, the processing clock stops. It restarts after USCIS receives the applicant's response.

The agency also states that it will refund the premium processing fee if it fails to take the required action within the applicable timeframe. However, the refund does not mean the underlying petition will be approved.

Premium processing is optional and involves an additional fee over the regular filing charges. It also does not provide special benefits under annual visa caps, including the H-1B cap.