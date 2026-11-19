The United States and Venezuela have reached an agreement to restore military cooperation, including training and intelligence sharing, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Wednesday during a visit with the South American country's interim leadership.

Hegseth praises Venezuela’s shift in relations

Pete Hegseth said Venezuela had undergone a major shift since the US military captured President Nicolas Maduro. (REUTERS)

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Hegseth said Venezuela had undergone a major shift since the US military captured President Nicolas Maduro in January, noting that the country “has gone from our most aggressive regional threat to a compliant security partner.”

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“We look forward ​to ... deepening our defence cooperation and our defence partnership ​in ways that utilize the expertise of the US military and the war department alongside the great capabilities of your ​military,” he said.

The US Defence Secretary also commended the interim government led by President Delcy Rodriguez for its “close cooperation,” which he said had enabled officials “to stabilize Venezuela and rid it of narco-terrorists once and for all.”

Venezuela backs closer defence cooperation

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{{^usCountry}} Delcy Rodriguez also welcomed the move to revive military cooperation between the two countries, describing it as an opportunity to work together against shared security challenges. “I hope that this technical-military cooperation … can be brought to its highest possible level, so that ... we may address common threats,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delcy Rodriguez also welcomed the move to revive military cooperation between the two countries, describing it as an opportunity to work together against shared security challenges. “I hope that this technical-military cooperation … can be brought to its highest possible level, so that ... we may address common threats,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Hegseth’s trip takes place amid continued uncertainty over Venezuela’s political future and who will govern the country in the months and years ahead.

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Rodríguez, a close ally of Maduro, assumed control of the country after his capture. Although her court-approved term ended in July, she continues to serve as Venezuela’s head of state.

US steps up efforts to access Venezuelan resources

The US Defence Secretary’s trip reflects the Trump administration’s broader push to expand its influence in Venezuela since US forces removed Maduro from power in January.

Trump said in August that Hegseth had helped negotiate a major agreement that would allow the US to gain control of some of Venezuela’s oil reserves.

He is the latest member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to visit the South American nation this year. Earlier trips by the secretaries of the Interior and Energy focused on exploring opportunities to access Venezuela’s oil reserves, as well as its critical mineral resources.

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Meanwhile, Gen. Francis Donovan, who leads US military operations across Latin America as head of US Southern Command, has also held meetings with Venezuela’s interim authorities at least twice this year.

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Since Trump returned to the White House last year, the US military has stepped up its focus on the region, reflecting the President’s pledge to prioritise the Western Hemisphere and intensify efforts against drug cartels operating across Latin America.

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(With AP inputs)