The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced what it described as the largest anti-scam enforcement crackdown in its history, with federal prosecutors charging more than 800 defendants and recovering over $8 billion in losses that scammers had targeted victims for.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche presented the figures during a Tuesday news conference in Washington. (REUTERS) more less

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US Attorney General Todd Blanche presented the figures during a Tuesday news conference in Washington, accompanied by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel.

DOJ targets organized fraud operations

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“Predatory scams against the American people will not be tolerated,” said Attorney General Todd Blanche. “We are not just going after individual scammers. We are dismantling the criminal networks that have been stealing from the American people for far too long,” he added.

According to a DOJ press release, the department’s Criminal Division led the operation, deploying a specialized team of prosecutors to uncover fraud schemes, break up criminal networks and bring those involved to justice.

Patel details global anti-scam operations

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{{^usCountry}} FBI Director Kash Patel also outlined the bureau's international efforts through Operation Blackout, a joint campaign aimed at dismantling cross-border fraud networks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} FBI Director Kash Patel also outlined the bureau's international efforts through Operation Blackout, a joint campaign aimed at dismantling cross-border fraud networks. {{/usCountry}}

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Patel said the coordinated efforts involving US authorities and overseas law enforcement had resulted in the seizure of almost $17 billion in illegal assets, the recovery of more than 14,000 electronic devices and the closure of 29 fraudulent operation hubs spread across four continents.

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He said these centers function as self contained towns controlled by criminal organizations, which compel trafficking victims to carry out online scams aimed at Americans. Collaborative raids and investigations have so far secured the release of more than 2,200 people trapped in these operations, Patel added.

FBI’s efforts to prevent scams

Federal authorities are also working to stop fraud before victims lose money, rather than focusing solely on arrests and the recovery of stolen assets.

Patel said Operation Level Up, a collaborative initiative with the US Secret Service, had helped avert nearly $700 million in potential losses for around 11,000 Americans targeted by scammers. Notably, 77% of those contacted were unaware they were being defrauded, he added.

Trump directive sparks anti-fraud enforcement push

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The crackdown stems from an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in March, which called for a coordinated federal effort to tackle fraud and predatory operations targeting Americans.

A press release issued by the DOJ disclosed that the department had pursued more than 400 criminal cases across 85 federal districts since the order was issued, resulting in charges, extraditions, guilty pleas and prison sentences.

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The enforcement push comes amid persistently high levels of fraud targeting Americans through online platforms and phone calls. Blanche pointed to a recent Gallup survey showing that scams affected one in every 10 Americans or members of their households in 2025, with the resulting financial damage estimated at $68 billion.

“The unprecedented results of this surge are just the beginning. We will continue prosecuting those who perpetrate these schemes and disrupting the activities of transnational criminal organizations before they reach American shores,” the US Attorney General mentioned.