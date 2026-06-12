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US asks judge to end Halkbank case over Iran sanctions

US asks judge to end Halkbank case over Iran sanctions

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 01:05 am IST
AFP |
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US prosecutors this week asked a federal court to dismiss criminal charges against Halkbank over Iran sanction violations after the Turkish bank completed a compliance review, according to court papers.

US asks judge to end Halkbank case over Iran sanctions

The move comes on the heels of a March deferred prosecution agreement in which the US Justice Department highlighted diplomatic benefit of resolving the case. Officials cited the Turkish government's assistance in securing both the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza and a ceasefire in the war-torn Palestinian territory.

In a June 10 joint request to US District Judge Richard Berman co-signed by Halkbank counsel, US Attorney Jay Clayton said the bank's compliance obligation "has been satisfied," according to a 12-page letter.

"The government thus moves to dismiss the charges in the indictment as to Halkbank with prejudice."

US prosecutors had hit Halkbank with criminal charges in 2019 over suspicions it was involved in a years-long scheme to launder billions of dollars' worth of Iranian oil and natural gas proceeds in violation of sanctions on Tehran.

jmb/msp

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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