US citizenship approvals plunge 72%; with staggering 13-month average wait time

US citizenship approvals have plunged 72% in the first eight months of 2026 compared with the same period last year, leaving thousands of immigrants waiting to become American citizens and potentially unable to vote in the November midterm elections, according to a Washington Post report.

US citizenship approvals have plunged 72% in the first eight months of 2026. (Unsplash)

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The slowdown has coincided with a sharp increase in pending naturalization applications, longer processing times and changes to the Trump administration's immigration screening policies. The backlog of citizenship applications has grown from about 500,000 to more than 800,000, while the average wait has stretched to nearly 13 months, the report said.

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The delays are affecting immigrants who have lived in the United States for years as lawful permanent residents and are seeking citizenship, which would give them the right to vote in federal elections and provide additional protections under US law.

Citizenship backlog grows as processing slows

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has stepped up scrutiny of naturalization applicants under President Donald Trump's administration, introducing tougher vetting measures and stricter requirements for applicants.

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According to the Washington Post, the administration has expanded checks involving applicants' backgrounds, character and social media activity, alongside more demanding English and civics requirements. Officials have also prioritized reviewing cases approved under former president Joe Biden.

The administration has defended the changes as necessary to strengthen screening and ensure that citizenship is granted only to eligible applicants.

However, the decline in approvals does not necessarily indicate a comparable increase in rejected applications. The Washington Post reported that denials have also declined, suggesting that fewer applications are being decided overall.

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A Bloomberg Law report, published on October 15, similarly found that USCIS had sharply reduced the number of naturalization cases it decided, with the agency's latest quarterly figures showing a substantial year-on-year fall.

Would-be voters risk missing November elections

The slowdown has particular consequences for immigrants hoping to participate in the November 2026 midterm elections. Green card holders cannot vote in federal elections, and applicants do not become US citizens simply because their naturalization applications have been approved.

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They must complete the citizenship process, including taking the oath of allegiance, before they can vote as citizens.

The Washington Post reported that some applicants have experienced delays in interviews and citizenship ceremonies, leaving them uncertain about when their applications will be completed. Some have turned to federal lawsuits seeking to compel immigration authorities to act on pending cases.

Delays affect families and long-term residents

Citizenship can also provide greater security against deportation and make it easier to sponsor certain family members for immigration benefits. Prolonged delays can therefore affect applicants' personal and family plans beyond their ability to vote.

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The growing backlog highlights the impact of the administration's tighter immigration screening policies on people pursuing citizenship through legal channels. With the midterm elections approaching, applicants awaiting decisions face uncertainty over whether they will complete the process in time to participate.