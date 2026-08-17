'US discussing nuclear weapons against Iran': Marjorie Taylor Greene's new claim as tensions rise

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Sunday that the possible use of nuclear weapons against Iran is being discussed in US strategy meetings, though she did not provide evidence for the claim.

Marjorie Taylor Greene accused the Trump administration of ignoring US intelligence assessments about Iran’s nuclear program and following Israel’s warnings instead. (AFP)

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In a post on X, Greene wrote, "It’s real. I’m not speculating, I know. And it’s pure evil."

Her comments came as tensions between the US and Iran remained high. Iran’s army chief, Amir Hatami, announced a $30,000 reward for anyone who kills or captures a US soldier, with the reward doubled if the act is carried out by an Iranian woman, according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

What Marjorie Taylor Greene claims

Greene accused the Trump administration of ignoring US intelligence assessments about Iran’s nuclear program and following Israel’s warnings instead.

She wrote, "Trump promised no more foreign wars, but may actually be the one who delivers a nuclear holocaust that would likely drag the entire world into major conflict, economic depression, and mass human suffering we’ve never seen in our lifetimes and maybe throughout history."

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{{^usCountry}} Greene added, "People need to speak out and boldly stop this insanity. America is not untouchable. If and when that happens, everyone, and I do mean everyone, will hold ALL of those in leadership right now fully responsible for the rest of human history. Do not use nuclear weapons and stop this war NOW." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Greene added, "People need to speak out and boldly stop this insanity. America is not untouchable. If and when that happens, everyone, and I do mean everyone, will hold ALL of those in leadership right now fully responsible for the rest of human history. Do not use nuclear weapons and stop this war NOW." {{/usCountry}}

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Greene did not identify the officials involved in the alleged discussions or provide documents or other evidence to support her claim.

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Viral claim about Iran’s nuclear plans

Greene's comments also came after a separate false claim about Iran’s nuclear ambitions spread online earlier this month.

An anonymous X account claimed that Brig. Gen. Ahmad Vahidi, a senior Iranian commander, had said Iran would keep pursuing nuclear weapons as long as Israel and the US had them.

The claim was repeated by Israeli accounts and later appeared in comments by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz.

However, there was no evidence that Vahidi made the statement. The quote was subsequently described as unverified and inaccurate by Esmail Baghaei, the spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry.

Iran offers $30,000 for US soldiers

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The nuclear claims come as the conflict between Washington and Tehran continues to escalate.

Iranian Army chief Amir Hatami said Sunday that anyone who kills or captures a US soldier and hands the soldier over to Iranian authorities would receive a reward equivalent to $30,000. He said Iranian women who carry out such an action would receive twice that amount.

Hatami repeated Iran's call for the US to leave the Middle East, and said "they no longer have permission to enter the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman or the Strait of Hormuz."

There is no known large-scale deployment of US ground troops inside Iran.

US-Iran tensions remain high

Tensions over the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear program remain high.

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The two sides have traded attacks and threats since the conflict began on February 28, while diplomatic efforts have struggled to produce a lasting agreement.

Iran has demanded compensation and other concessions as part of any deal involving the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from AFP)