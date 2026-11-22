The Trump administration has once again made its position on transgender athletes competing in women's sports clear, this time invoking Rockstar Games' newly released video game, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), to reinforce its stance.
The US Department of Education (ED) shared a screenshot of a Google search query asking whether boys could participate in girls' sports in GTA 6.
Suggested For You
Google Gemini responded that such a scenario was not possible in the Rockstar Games title, explaining that the game does not have gender-segregated sports leagues.
“No, Grand Theft Auto VI does not feature gender-segregated sports leagues where a male character can join a girls' team,” the Gemini AI’s response stated.
ED draws comparison with Vice City
Drawing a parallel between the game's setting and real-world sports, the Education Department used the reference to reiterate its position, quoting the post with the caption, “If it’s not allowed in Vice City, it shouldn’t be allowed here.”
The post drew a comparison between GTA VI’s fictional world, where players can engage in violence, steal cars and commit other crimes, and the real-world debate over participation in school sports.{{/usCountry}}
The post drew a comparison between GTA VI’s fictional world, where players can engage in violence, steal cars and commit other crimes, and the real-world debate over participation in school sports.{{/usCountry}}
Also read | FBI hack update: Trump jokes about NCIC database breach as leak concerns grow
The debate over eligibility rules and transgender participation has also surfaced in WNBA discussions, as former NBA player Enes Kanter had recently declared for the upcoming draft in a move intended to mock the league’s eligibility guidelines.
Title IX battle over transgender athletes continues
The social media post comes against the backdrop of a growing legal and political battle over Title IX, the 1972 federal civil rights law that bars sex-based discrimination in educational programs receiving federal funding.
The Trump administration argues that permitting transgender girls and women to compete in female sports categories undermines Title IX protections and has taken action against schools and districts over their policies, including launching investigations and threatening to cut off federal funding.
However, transgender athletes and civil rights groups have contested these measures in court, arguing that restrictions on participation based on gender identity amount to discriminatory practices and violate the law.
OCR targets schools
The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has launched investigations and taken enforcement measures against school districts over transgender students’ participation in sports and their access to restrooms, locker rooms and other facilities.
Also read | Trump admits to ‘indications’ of Iran looking at using gas and bio weapons against the US; weighs new wave of strikes
Four school districts in Kansas have also been targeted in federal enforcement proceedings.
Explore More
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.