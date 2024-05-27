US Election: Who is Chase Oliver? Libertarian Party's presidential nominee after they rejected Trump and RFK

After The Libertarian Party blatantly rejected former president Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at its convention they have picked party activist Chase Oliver for president. FILE - Libertarian Chase Oliver, candidate for Georgia's U.S. Senate seat, listens during a debate, Oct. 16, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga. The Libertarian Party on Sunday, May 26, 2024, nominated party activist Oliver for president(AP)

After four days of melodramatic showdown the convention saw both Donald J. Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. making unsuccessful bids to court the party's endorsement.

Who is Chase Oliver?

Chase Oliver, an openly gay former Democrat, has been a rising star within the Libertarian Party. In 2022, he made headlines by forcing a runoff in the race for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, demonstrating his ability to galvanize support across a diverse electorate.

Atlanta based activist previously ran for the U.S. Senate and U.S. House from Georgia. His campaign has called for major cuts to the federal budget with an eye toward balancing the budget. He has also sought an abolition of the death penalty, a closure of all overseas military bases and an end of military support to Israel and Ukraine.

What are Libertarian Party's chances to win?

The Libertarian Party, known for its staunch emphasis on individual liberties and limited government, is among the most prominent minor parties in the U.S. The party's nominee is guaranteed a spot on the November ballot in at least 37 states, with expectations to expand this number in the coming months.

However third parties have rarely been competitive in a two-way presidential election in US. Four years back Libertarian candidate only won 1% of the vote.

With Oliver at the helm, the Libertarian Party aims to present a unified front, championing their core principles of liberty and minimal government intervention. As the 2024 election approaches, Oliver's leadership will be crucial in mobilizing support and navigating the complexities of the American political landscape.

The path to Oliver's nomination was fraught with tension, taking over seven hours and seven rounds of elimination voting. At one point, it seemed the party might end up without a candidate, as more than a third of the final voters cast ballots for "none of the above." Angela McArdle, the party chair, emphasized the dire consequences of failing to nominate a candidate, which would have jeopardized ballot access in many states.

In his acceptance speech, Oliver, 38, who describes himself as "armed and gay," pledged to unify the party and expand its reach across the U.S. He outlined his vision to end the "genocide in Gaza," abolish the Federal Reserve, and eliminate taxation, which he described as "thieving."

"Here's the elevator pitch, you guys," Oliver declared. “If you are living your life in peace, then your life is your life, your body is your body, your business is your business.”