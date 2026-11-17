Madrid [Spain], November 16 (ANI): The Embassy of the United States (US) in Madrid issued a security advisory for American citizens travelling across Europe ahead of the holiday season, urging them to remain vigilant at crowded public places, including holiday festivals, tourist locations, transportation hubs, shopping malls and places of worship.

The US Embassy in Madrid issued a security advisory for American citizens travelling across Europe ahead of the holiday season. (US Embassy Madrid | Facebook )

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In its advisory issued on November 16, the Embassy cautioned that large gatherings and public events could present potential targets for terrorist groups and criminals.

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"As the holiday season approaches, U.S. citizens should remain vigilant of their surroundings and practice sound personal security and situational awareness. Large gatherings and public events may present a target of opportunity for terrorist groups and criminals. Terrorists – including lone actors – may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations such as markets, transportation hubs, shopping malls, places of worship, and other public areas," the advisory read.

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{{^usCountry}} The Embassy urged US citizens to exercise extra vigilance while attending holiday festivals and events, particularly at locations with large crowds. It also advised visitors to congested and popular tourist areas to pay close attention to their surroundings and follow instructions issued by police and emergency response officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Embassy urged US citizens to exercise extra vigilance while attending holiday festivals and events, particularly at locations with large crowds. It also advised visitors to congested and popular tourist areas to pay close attention to their surroundings and follow instructions issued by police and emergency response officials. {{/usCountry}}

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The advisory further highlighted the possibility of disruptions to travel and daily life across Europe during the holiday season, noting that strikes and demonstrations had occurred with greater frequency in recent months.

"US citizens should exercise extra vigilance at holiday festivals and events and other locations with large crowds. Visitors to congested and popular tourist areas should pay particular attention to their surroundings and always follow the instructions of police and emergency response officials," it added.

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It also pointed to hoax bomb threats targeting civil aviation in several European countries in November, which had resulted in flight disruptions.

"In November, hoax bomb threats targeted civil aviation in numerous European countries, disrupting flights. Americans should monitor local news during holiday travel abroad to stay informed about local events or developments that could disrupt transportation or daily life," the advisory stated.

The Embassy also encouraged all US citizens travelling or residing abroad to enrol in the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive the latest security updates concerning their destinations.

As part of its safety recommendations, the Embassy asked American citizens to remain alert, avoid demonstrations and areas with significant police activity, remain aware of their surroundings and maintain a low profile.

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It also advised travellers to secure their valuables properly in bags or on their person while in public places and contact their airlines to check for any disruptions to their travel plans.

The advisory further stated that people in locations that are evacuated or on flights that are diverted should follow directions issued by local officials or airline staff.

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US citizens were also encouraged to inform their family members, friends and other trusted contacts about their travel plans and remain in touch with them throughout their journeys.

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The Embassy asked travellers to monitor local news, follow instructions issued by local authorities, enrol in the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program (STEP) and follow the US Department of State on X and Facebook for further updates.