Mckenna Grace channels Jennifer Lawrence’s 2026 Golden Globes style in dreamy floral couture gown at The Hunger Games Madrid premiere
Mckenna Grace channels Jennifer Lawrence’s 2026 Golden Globes style in dreamy floral Miss Sohee couture gown and pink cape at The Hunger Games Madrid premiere.
Mckenna Grace continued her fashion-filled tribute to The Hunger Games franchise, delivering another memorable red-carpet moment at the Madrid premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The actor stepped out in a breathtaking floral couture creation that appeared to take inspiration from Jennifer Lawrence’s striking 2026 Golden Globes ensemble, bringing a romantic, fairytale-like touch to the film’s European press tour. (Also read: Kim Kardashian revisits fashion history in stunning Paco Rabanne metal-disc gown from the designer’s spring 1989 couture collection )
Attending the premiere on Thursday, November 5, at Kinépolis Ciudad de la Imagen in Madrid, Spain, Mckenna made a beautiful statement in a look that celebrated intricate craftsmanship, delicate floral detailing and the enduring fashion legacy of the original Hunger Games films.
Mckenna Grace stuns in Miss Sohee haute couture
For the Madrid premiere, Mckenna chose the Miss Sohee Haute Couture Cherry Blossom Gown and Pink Cape from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2024 Couture Collection.
The ensemble offered a beautiful combination of delicate floral artistry and dramatic couture styling. Its cherry blossom-inspired detailing gave the gown an almost ethereal quality, while the accompanying pink cape added another layer of romance and elegance.
The floral embellishments were the defining feature of the look, creating an intricate, garden-inspired effect that made the outfit particularly suited to a major film premiere. Rather than relying on an overly elaborate silhouette, the design allowed its decorative craftsmanship to take centre stage.
Mckenna completed her glam with smoky eyes, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a generous touch of highlighter and glossy nude lips. Her soft curls, styled loose with a side parting, added the perfect finishing touch.
The Jennifer Lawrence fashion connection
Fashion enthusiasts may have noticed a familiar reference in Mckenna’s Madrid appearance. Her floral couture ensemble brought to mind the sheer floral gown Jennifer wore to the 2026 Golden Globe Awards in January.
Jennifer attended the ceremony in a custom Givenchy creation designed by Sarah Burton. The striking ensemble featured delicate floral detailing, a sheer finish and a coordinating cape that completed the dramatic red-carpet look.
The similarities between the two outfits were particularly noticeable in their shared floral aesthetic and cape styling. Both looks embraced romantic embellishment while incorporating sheer elements and soft, feminine colours.
However, the designers approached the theme differently. Jennifer’s Givenchy gown offered a more contemporary interpretation of sheer dressing, while Mckenna’s Miss Sohee creation leaned into the intricate, almost fantastical quality of couture embroidery.
A fashion tribute to The Hunger Games legacy
The appearance was particularly special given the connection between Mckenna and Jennifer through the beloved franchise.
Mckenna plays Maysilee Donner in the upcoming prequel, while Jennifer famously portrayed Katniss Everdeen in the original The Hunger Games film series.
Throughout the international promotional tour, Mckenna has been acknowledging the actors and characters who helped establish the world of Panem. Her red-carpet wardrobe has consequently become a series of thoughtful fashion references, celebrating the franchise’s history while giving each appearance her own distinctive touch.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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