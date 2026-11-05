Kim Kardashian revisits fashion history in stunning Paco Rabanne metal-disc gown from the designer’s spring 1989 couture collection

The gown featured a dramatic one-shouldered neckline and a bodice crafted entirely from shimmering metal discs. A single short sleeve covered her left arm, while the sculptural metallic top transitioned into a softly draped satin skirt. The contrast between the reflective metal detailing and the fluid fabric gave the ensemble an especially striking finish.

For the morning show appearance, Kim chose a Paco Rabanne haute couture gown from the designer’s Spring 1989 collection. The archival piece perfectly captured the designer’s signature fascination with unconventional materials, metallic details and futuristic silhouettes.

Kim Kardashian is making a strong case for vintage couture, proving once again that some of fashion’s most iconic creations only get better with time. The reality star and SKIMS founder recently stepped out for an appearance on Good Morning America in a spectacular archival gown that brought a touch of high-fashion drama to her latest press tour. Kim was joined by her fellow All’s Fair cast members as she promoted Season 2 of the Hulu legal drama. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Kim Kardashian makes a daring fashion statement in crocodile effect corset gown styled with diamond earrings for All’s Fair season 2 premiere )

This isn’t the first time Kim has reached into the Paco Rabanne archives recently. Last month, while celebrating her birthday, the star wore not one but two versions of a metallic mesh caftan from the label’s Fall 1996 haute couture collection.

The rare Paco Rabanne creation also comes with an impressive fashion-history pedigree. The same gown was previously listed for sale on luxury resale platform 1stDibs for a reported $11,500 ( ₹10.85 lakh).

Despite being nearly four decades old, the design looked remarkably contemporary, highlighting the enduring appeal of Rabanne’s experimental approach to couture.

The repeated references to Rabanne’s archive suggest that the designer’s distinctive metallic craftsmanship has become an important part of Kim’s recent fashion direction. His unconventional use of metal, chainmail-inspired textures and sculptural construction offers a refreshing alternative to more traditional red-carpet glamour.

Law Roach is bringing exclusive fashion archives into focus Since beginning their professional partnership in September, Kim and celebrity stylist Law Roach have been exploring some of the most exclusive corners of fashion history.

Their styling choices have included archival Y2K-era Yves Saint Laurent and exquisite 1950s Balenciaga couture, demonstrating a clear appreciation for pieces with both historical significance and distinctive design identities.

At the All’s Fair premiere, Kim also spoke about her excitement surrounding the collaboration, particularly the opportunity to access an expansive collection of designers and rare archival fashion.

Roach’s approach has brought a new dimension to Kardashian’s public appearances, with vintage couture becoming an increasingly prominent feature of her wardrobe.