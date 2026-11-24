The United States is investigating the potential involvement of Iran in dozens of cyberattacks against energy tankers, the Wall Street Journal reported. This comes amid concerns that Tehran is widening the war with cyber operations and terror plots against Americans situated far from the Middle East.
According to the WSJ report, as many as 50 ships which were carrying oil, liquefied petroleum, chemical products and other explosive substances are believed to have been attacked. The report cited US officials and others familiar with the matter.
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The report noted that some vessels have also received warnings and bomb threats which indicated that they could be blown up. While WSJ reported that the US was viewing Iran as the primary suspect, they were also eyeing Russia as a possible culprit.
(This story is being updated)
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.