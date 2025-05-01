US has a ‘Do Not Travel’ warning for 21 countries - Here's a complete list
As summer vacation approaches, the US has issued a ‘Do Not Travel’ warning for as many as 21 countries
As summer vacation approaches, the US has issued a ‘Do Not Travel’ warning for as many as 21 countries. These include Russia, Ukraine, Iran, and even Iraq. The State Department has four levels of advisories, with ‘Do Not Travel’ the most serious. Some of the advisories have been issued for months, while others are fairly recent.
Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions
This applies to safe tourist spots like Japan, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands, urging travelers to stay vigilant despite no specific threats.
Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Travelers should be wary in countries like Saudi Arabia, China, and Spain, where risks include crime, civil unrest, or potential terrorism, but travel is still feasible with caution.
Level 3: Reconsider Travel
This warning covers 23 countries, such as Chad, Niger, Egypt, Jamaica, and Colombia, where serious risks like crime, unrest, or terrorism make travel dangerous.
Level 4: Do Not Travel
The most severe advisory applies to 21 countries with extreme dangers, including active conflicts, targeted crimes against foreigners, or hostile governments. These are:
Afghanistan, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Burma, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, North Korea, Russia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, Venezuela, and Yemen.
The ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory also applies to some Mexican states: Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, and Zacatecas. These advisories are due to crime and kidnapping, as is Gaza, due to the ongoing conflict.
The US State Department also urged travelers to:
