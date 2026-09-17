US House passes Ratepayer Protection Act: What is it, what would it do and who voted against it?

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed the Ratepayer Protection Act (RPA). It is a bipartisan bill designed to shield residential electricity customers from footing the bill for grid upgrades required by large data centers.

The Ratepayer Protection Bill was first introduced by Rep. Gabe Evans (R-Colorado) and co-sponsored by Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Florida). (Brice Tucker/The Greeley Tribune)

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The legislation passed 417-3, making it the first major data center bill approved by the 119th Congress.

The proposal now moves to the Senate, where its future remains uncertain. If enacted, it would amend the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act (PURPA) to require states to consider a federal standard ensuring that the largest data centers pay the full cost of new electricity infrastructure built specifically to serve them.

The proposal comes amid growing public concern over rising electricity bills, with a study revealing that only 11% of Americans would favor an AI data center in their neighborhood, according to Forth News.

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What is the Ratepayer Protection Act?

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{{^usCountry}} The bill was first introduced by Rep. Gabe Evans (R-Colorado) and co-sponsored by Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Florida). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bill was first introduced by Rep. Gabe Evans (R-Colorado) and co-sponsored by Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Florida). {{/usCountry}}

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Under the proposal, data centers consuming 100 megawatts or more would be responsible for paying the additional costs associated with electricity generation, transmission and distribution upgrades built for their operations. Companies would also have to provide financial assurances so communities are not left paying for abandoned or cancelled projects.

Evans said the legislation seeks to balance AI innovation with consumer protection.

“As America races to lead the world in AI, we must build the energy infrastructure needed to support this innovation,” Evans said in an earlier statement. “But Colorado families, farmers and small businesses should not be forced to cover the costs.”

He added, “The Ratepayer Protection Act is a bipartisan, commonsense solution that protects everyday Americans and ensures our nation can continue to win the AI race.”

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Castor echoed that argument. She said that ordinary consumers should not subsidise the growing electricity needs of major technology companies. “My neighbors across Florida are grappling with skyrocketing electric bills. Ratepayers should not have to subsidize wealthy corporations’ growing energy demands, especially from AI data centers,” Castor said.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries also voiced support for the bill.

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Who voted against the bill and why does it matter?

The House approved the measure by 417 votes to three. The overwhelming margin means only three House members voted against the legislation, although the official roll call identifying the dissenting lawmakers was not immediately released.

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Nick Sortor, however, reported that all three nays were from democrats.

Data centers have become a prominent political issue ahead of the November midterm elections. In recent months, politicians on both sides of the aisle have carefully considered data centers. Democrats, in particular, have associated the issue with affordability.

The issue has also entered key Senate races.

North Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Roy Cooper recently said data centers should pay their own energy costs and local communities should have the final say over new projects.

Republican candidate Michael Whatley has similarly argued against the subsidies for major technology firms, saying that “families pay nothing and communities decide.”

According to Nick Sortor, it is “very rare” that the bill has received this sort of bipartisanship in the House in today's climate.