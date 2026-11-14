US housing aid requires citizenship proof under new Trump administration rule

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will require individuals declaring themselves US citizens to provide documentary proof of their citizenship to qualify for housing assistance, HUD Secretary Scott Turner said on Friday, November 13.

HUD's new rule requires citizenship or eligible immigration status verification for federally assisted housing, affecting mixed-status households. (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Under the new rule, applicants can no longer establish their US citizenship through a declaration alone. They must submit documents such as a US birth certificate or a naturalisation certificate, Turner and HUD said in posts on X.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The change targets what the department describes as the “Mixed Status” loophole, which it says allowed people to claim US citizenship without providing supporting documentation to access federally assisted housing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The change targets what the department describes as the “Mixed Status” loophole, which it says allowed people to claim US citizenship without providing supporting documentation to access federally assisted housing. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read: California restaurant removes sign marking Nvidia’s founding after Jensen Huang exit

HUD finalises citizenship verification rule for federal housing programmes

The final rule was published in the Federal Register on November 12 and is scheduled to take effect on December 14, 2026. It amends Section 214 regulations under the Housing and Community Development Act of 1980. Read the Federal Register rule.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The requirement covers public housing and other federally assisted housing programmes, including Section 8 rental assistance. It applies to all household members, regardless of age, who are covered by the rule.

Under the revised requirements, applicants and existing tenants must establish either US citizenship or an eligible immigration status. For citizenship verification, acceptable documents include a US birth certificate, naturalisation certificate, a valid US passport or a Consular Report of Birth Abroad.

HUD said the rule is intended to ensure that federal housing assistance goes only to people who meet the programme's eligibility requirements. Read HUD's announcement.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Trump administration targets Microsoft with H-1B remark amid Outlook outage

Mixed-status families face changes to housing assistance

A major provision of the rule concerns households in which some members qualify for federal housing assistance while others do not because of their immigration status.

Previously, eligible members of mixed-status families could receive prorated housing assistance, with the arrangement continuing indefinitely under certain circumstances. The final rule changes this by making prorated assistance temporary while authorities verify the eligibility of all household members.

The regulation also removes the existing age-based exemption for people aged 62 and older from certain verification requirements.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to HUD, a joint audit with the Department of Homeland Security identified nearly 200,000 tenants in HUD-assisted households whose eligibility verification was incomplete or unknown. The department cited the findings as part of its justification for strengthening documentation requirements.

The rule allows mixed-status families up to 90 days after its effective date to submit the required documents. Housing authorities may grant an additional 60 days in qualifying circumstances, giving affected households up to 150 days to complete verification.

HUD has also outlined procedures for individuals to correct records or challenge verification findings before housing assistance is denied or terminated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The department said the changes are intended to enforce existing eligibility requirements and ensure that federally funded housing benefits reach qualifying households. However, the revised rules also introduce additional documentation requirements for families already receiving assistance.