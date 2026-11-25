The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) recently uncovered a cybersecurity intrusion that resulted in the exposure of some unclassified data, the New York Times reported Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the incident.

Breach targeted unclassified intelligence network

The CIA and the ODNI recently uncovered a cybersecurity intrusion. (AP Photo) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the report, the breach targeted a network used to identify intelligence insights from publicly available, unclassified information.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Also read | US stocks face tariff risks as Trump weighs higher duties on China, India, EU and 13 other economies

Although the specific data compromised in the incident remained unclear, the breach was also believed to have exposed information held by other government agencies, the Times reported.

Responding to the report, the ODNI said there had been "no disruptions to critical capabilities or classified systems." The CIA, meanwhile, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US agencies face wave of cyberattacks

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The incident comes amid a recent rise in technology disruptions and cybersecurity breaches, including a reported intrusion at the US Department of Agriculture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident comes amid a recent rise in technology disruptions and cybersecurity breaches, including a reported intrusion at the US Department of Agriculture. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The FBI has recently revealed two separate cybersecurity breaches, while the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security have also faced cyber incidents in recent weeks.

Also read | Microsoft declares ‘Code Red’ for M365 core service health following global Outlook outage, internal memos show

These developments came after a nationwide ground stop disrupted air travel when air traffic controllers encountered difficulties communicating with pilots. Technology outages also affected Apple, JPMorgan Chase and Microsoft during the month.

Trump administration dismisses cyberattack fears

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The succession of disruptions has drawn attention to potential weaknesses in critical infrastructure, financial networks and the digital services relied upon by millions of people every day.

President Donald Trump's administration has rejected the possibility that the incidents are linked to a coordinated cyberattack. To reassure the public, it sent Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to appear on Sunday morning news programs and address the growing concerns.

Clayton attributed much of the disruption to efforts to rapidly install security patches and upgrade systems to protect them from hackers. He warned that cybercriminals now have access to increasingly advanced artificial intelligence tools, allowing them to launch attacks on an unprecedented scale.