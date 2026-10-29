US issues fresh security alert for citizens in Saudi Arabia, warns of airport attacks

The United States has ordered non-emergency government employees and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia amid security risks linked to Houthi attacks on the kingdom, while warning American citizens of possible missile strikes, airport disruptions and airspace closures.

US warns citizens in Saudi Arabia of missile threats, flight cancellations. (AFP)

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In a security alert issued on October 28, the US Mission to Saudi Arabia said the State Department’s departure order took effect on October 23, 2026. The alert cited hostilities involving Iranian-supported Houthis, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure that have caused civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions.

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The US Embassy urged Americans to exercise extreme caution if travelling through Saudi airports and to confirm flight status directly with airlines and airport operators. It also warned that the situation could escalate rapidly beyond the immediate area of hostilities.

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{{^usCountry}} The advisory comes as airport operations across the kingdom face varying levels of disruption following recent missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The advisory comes as airport operations across the kingdom face varying levels of disruption following recent missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks. {{/usCountry}}

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Riyadh airport partially reopens as flights face disruptions

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh partially reopened on October 23, allowing domestic services and some international flights operated by Saudi national carriers, according to the alert. A limited number of flights normally based at the Riyadh airport are operating from Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Qassim.

King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam remain operational, although both are experiencing some delays and cancellations.

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The US Mission warned that further attacks, airspace closures and flight cancellations could disrupt travel. It advised passengers to check with their airlines before travelling to airports.

Travelers may consider private cars, trains and buses as alternatives to air travel, subject to availability and schedules. The alert listed Saudi Arabia Railways, SAT Transportation and SAPTCO as transport options.

Land border crossings, including the King Fahd Causeway connecting Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, remain operational. Highways and roads in and around Riyadh, Jeddah and Dhahran are also open, the advisory said.

International airports in neighboring Bahrain, Jordan, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates remain operational, although travelers were advised to verify conditions directly with airport authorities.

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US warns of legal action over filming missile attacks

The security alert also cautioned Americans against filming or sharing information about missile and drone interceptions and their impact sites.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has warned that recording, publishing or circulating such material could lead to legal liability. The US Mission said American citizens had been detained for violating these restrictions, including by photographing government buildings, airports and impact sites.

The embassy reminded visitors and residents that they must comply with Saudi laws and follow emergency alerts issued by the kingdom’s Civil Defense authorities.

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US government employees in Saudi Arabia face additional movement restrictions. They require special authorization from the chief of mission to use any airport in the country and are prohibited from travelling within 20 miles of the Yemen border because of security risks.

Special authorization is also required for travel to Jizan, Asir and Najran provinces, as well as the cities of Qatif, Yanbu and Taif.

Embassy urges Americans to avoid gatherings and monitor alerts

The US Mission said emergency consular services remain available to American citizens. It advised them to enroll in the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates and make it easier for diplomatic officials to contact them during an emergency.

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Americans were also told to avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, stay away from areas with a heavy police presence, monitor local media and follow instructions from Saudi authorities. In the event of an aerial attack, they should move away from glass doors and windows and avoid fallen debris.

The alert also urged Americans to keep their phones charged, remain aware of their surroundings and exercise caution at locations publicly associated with the United States.

The US Embassy in Riyadh can be reached at (966) (11) 835-4000, while the consulates in Jeddah and Dhahran also remain available for assistance. The State Department’s Consular Affairs Call Center can be contacted at 202-501-4444 from abroad.