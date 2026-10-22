Italy truckers’ protests over diesel prices disrupt food transport as vegetables rot; farmers warn of losses

Truckers in Italy continued to block roads in the country’s south on Thursday, with fishing fleets in the port of Ancona also idled to protest high diesel prices. Trucks block streets in Palermo during a truckers' protest over soaring fuel and transport costs, disrupting supply chains across Sicily and southern Italy, October 20, 2026. (REUTERS/Igor Petyx)

The decision to continue the demonstrations despite pending aid for truckers has worsened the pain for farmers, their lobby group Confagricoltura said in a statement. Disruptions focused on buffalo mozzarella have spread to seasonal vegetables and fruit such as tomatoes, which are rotting due to a lack of transport, it said.

“The trucker blockages, which are still ongoing in various regions in southern Italy, are bringing agricultural companies to their knees, with economic damage that risks becoming irreversible,” Confagricoltura said in a statement. “We can’t afford to destroy food and revenue. Normalcy needs to be reinstated immediately.”

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PM to consider aid for truckers, farmers Prime ⁠Minister Giorgia Meloni, who took office exactly four years ago, has sought to accommodate the truckers while separately cracking down on young protesters in Milan who have raised a range of grievances. Her cabinet is scheduled to meet on Thursday to approve new measures to help truck drivers and farmers.

In the Adriatic port of Ancona, fishing fleets were also idled to protest higher diesel fuel, Corriere della Sera reported. Truckers have also kept a blockade in Gela, Sicily, in place, the newspaper said.

On the A1, which leads to the mozzarella center of Caserta motorists were stuck in traffic near the city of Naples after truckers restricted access.

Truck blockades disrupt food transport The unrest in the south runs parallel to a series of protests in the north which led to looting and rioting in Milan in recent days.

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Earlier this week, Meloni announced measures aimed at stemming further violence amid concern over another round of demonstrations scheduled for the coming weekend.

In Milan, where the protests were particularly violent, the government plans to deploy 500 military personnel until the end of the year. Protesters also plan to target Naples, Corriere reported.