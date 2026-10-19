Indian embassy in Italy issues advisory, urges citizens to avoid protest sites, crowded areas

“In case of any emergency, Indian nationals can contact the Embassy of India in Rome at +39 331 614 2085 or the Consulate General of India in Milan at +39 3881647527,” it added.

“Indian nationals are advised to exercise caution, avoid crowded areas and locations where protests are taking place, and follow local news about such events,” the advisory released on Monday said.

The Indian embassy in Italy has issued a safety advisory for Indian nationals amid protests over rising living costs and poor public services, some of which turned violent over the weekend. The embassy has urged Indians to avoid crowded areas and protest sites, exercise caution and follow local news for updates.

Also Read | From France to Italy: Looting, vandalism prevails across Europe as rising cost of living stirs unrest

Italy protests: Police clash with demonstrators in Milan The advisory comes after Milan police clashed with protesters throwing stones and looting shops during demonstrations against poor services and the rising cost of living on Sunday. The clashes followed similar unrest in several Italian cities a day earlier.

Police in riot gear fired tear gas and used water cannons after several hundred hooded protesters broke shop windows and set bins on fire in the area near central Piazza Duomo, sources with knowledge of the investigation told Reuters.

The demonstrations escalated as protesters engaged in acts of vandalism, prompting police to intervene to disperse the crowds and restore order in the area.

More than 60 protesters were taken to the police station for further checks, the sources added.

Also Read | Milan Unrest: Police Clash With Protesters as Tear Gas and Water Cannons Deployed on Day 2

28 arrested after clashes in northern Italian cities A total of 28 protesters were arrested after similar clashes erupted on Saturday in northern cities, including Milan, Bologna, Brescia, Bergamo and Turin, according to a police report on Sunday.

The incidents across multiple cities highlighted growing public discontent over the cost of living and the quality of public services. The demonstrations also prompted security concerns as some gatherings descended into violence.

The developments come as authorities deal with unrest linked to economic pressures and dissatisfaction with public services, with police intervening in several locations over the weekend.

Italy protests echo unrest in neighbouring France The clashes in Italy echoed the violence in neighbouring France, where hundreds of thousands of people angered by rising costs and declining public services took to the streets on Saturday in some of the country's most violent protests in years.

The demonstrations in France reflected wider public anger over economic pressures and concerns about the availability and quality of essential public services. The unrest also underscored the challenges facing authorities as people take to the streets to express their grievances.

Giorgia Meloni condemns violence, calls government meeting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is facing an election next year, condemned the violence and announced a government meeting on Monday to discuss how to address the situation.

The meeting is expected to focus on the response to the unrest and measures to deal with the issues contributing to the demonstrations.

Meloni's government faces the challenge of responding to public discontent while addressing the violence and damage reported during the protests.