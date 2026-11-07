US issues fresh warning for Americans across Middle East over Houthi attacks, reported Iran threats

US diplomatic missions and country-specific US security alert channels issued fresh warnings across the Middle East on November 7. They urged Americans to remain vigilant amid concerns over possible attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi forces and reported Iranian efforts to target US government officials in the region.

US security alerts dated November 7 cover 10 Middle East locations, with notices for Jerusalem and Iraq, warning Americans of possible attacks and travel disruption. (REUTERS)

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The alerts warned of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures and wider travel disruptions. They advised Americans to monitor local developments and follow guidance issued by US authorities and host governments.

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The updated list of alerts includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, Lebanon and Bahrain, Yemen and Iran. The list also includes notices for Jerusalem and Iraq.

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The US State Department’s Middle East consular information page directs Americans to check the latest alerts for each location and sign up for updates through its Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP).

Saudi Arabia warning cites Houthi attacks

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{{^usCountry}} The US Mission Saudi Arabia alert urged Americans in the region to exercise heightened vigilance, citing the threat of armed attacks by Iranian-supported Houthis and reported Iranian efforts to target US government officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US Mission Saudi Arabia alert urged Americans in the region to exercise heightened vigilance, citing the threat of armed attacks by Iranian-supported Houthis and reported Iranian efforts to target US government officials. {{/usCountry}}

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It warned that the security situation could lead to flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions. The notice said Saudi Arabia’s rail, bus and road transport options remained available and listed operational airports in Bahrain, Jordan, Oman, Qatar and the UAE. Travelers were advised to confirm flight status directly with airports and airlines.

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The alert also referred to previous Houthi hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and critical infrastructure that caused civilian casualties and significant travel disruption.

The mission said non-emergency US government employees and their family members had been ordered to leave Saudi Arabia, effective October 23. It also outlined restrictions on the use of airports by remaining US government employees and movement in certain areas of the country.

Jerusalem, Iraq notices also appear on list

The US Embassy Jerusalem notice was dated November 6. It carried similar regional warnings and advised Americans to monitor airport departure information, identify nearby shelters and use the Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command app for real-time alerts about rocket, missile and unmanned aerial vehicle threats.

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The State Department advises Americans in the region to enroll in STEP to receive security updates from the nearest US embassy or consulate.

The alerts warn of possible escalation and travel disruption; they do not establish that flights have been cancelled or that attacks have taken place in every location listed.