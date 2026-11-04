US Marine dies after training incident in Japan's Okinawa, investigation underway

A US Marine died following a training incident in Japan's Okinawa, ABC News reported on Wednesday, citing the US Marine Corps.

A US Marine died following a training incident at Camp Schwab in Okinawa on Nov. 3, 2026, the 3rd Marine Division said. (Unsplash)

"It is with heavy hearts that 3rd Marine Division announces the death of a Marine following a training incident at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, on Nov. 3, 2026," the 3rd Marine Division said in the statement quoted by the report.

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“We express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our Marine,” the division said.

An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the service member’s death.

The incident took place at Marine Corps Camp Schwab in northern Okinawa, a key US military installation in a region that accommodates a significant portion of the approximately 50,000 American troops stationed in Japan under the US-Japan mutual defence treaty.

Military authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased, stating that the name will be made public only after the next of kin have been notified, in accordance with Pentagon protocols.

The 3rd Marine Division maintains several major units across Okinawa, including the 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion and Headquarters Battalion.

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{{^usCountry}} However, officials have yet to disclose further information about the training activity underway at the time of the fatal incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, officials have yet to disclose further information about the training activity underway at the time of the fatal incident. {{/usCountry}}