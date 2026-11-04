US midterm election results: States which flipped blue

Democrats won at least seven Republican-held Senate seats across the country. These victories came in Kansas, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Kansas, Iowa, Texas and Ohio turn blue

Democrats win key seats in several Republican-led states in the 2026 US midterm elections. (Representative)

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Democrat Adam Hamilton defeated Republican Senator Roger Marshall in Kansas. The state had not elected a Democratic senator in nearly 100 years. Hamilton's victory was one of the biggest surprises of the election.

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Iowa elected a Democratic senator: Democrat Josh Turek defeated Republican Ashley Hinson in the race for Iowa's open Senate seat. Turek will replace retiring Republican Senator Joni Ernst. Trump had won Iowa by 13 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election, making the Democratic victory a major upset, according to AP.

Deep Dive Which Republican-held Senate seats did Democrats flip in the 2026 midterms? Democrats won Republican-held Senate seats in Kansas, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina. The victories included Adam Hamilton in Kansas, Josh Turek in Iowa and James Talarico in Texas. Why were the Democratic Senate wins in Kansas and Texas considered historic? Adam Hamilton became the first Democrat elected to a US Senate seat in Kansas since 1932. James Talarico became the first Democrat to win a Texas Senate seat since 1988. Which states flipped their governor’s offices to Democrats in the midterms? Democrats won the governor’s races in Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Texas and Michigan. The winners included Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia, Rob Sand in Iowa and Gina Hinojosa in Texas.

Texas elected a Democrat to the Senate: Democrat James Talarico won the Senate race in Texas, delivering another major victory for his party in a traditionally Republican state. Celebrating his win, Talarico told supporters, "We just took back Texas", according to AP News.

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{{^usCountry}} Ohio returned Sherrod Brown to the Senate: Democrat Sherrod Brown defeated Republican Senator Jon Husted. Brown told supporters that Ohio voters had sent an "undeniable message" through their votes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ohio returned Sherrod Brown to the Senate: Democrat Sherrod Brown defeated Republican Senator Jon Husted. Brown told supporters that Ohio voters had sent an "undeniable message" through their votes. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Trump officials who could be under fire as Democrats sweep Congress

Maine and Georgia elect Democratic candidates

Maine's Susan Collins lost her Senate seat: Democrat Troy Jackson defeated Republican Senator Susan Collins, who was seeking a sixth term. Collins conceded the race, ending her long run in the Senate. Jackson, a former president of the Maine Senate, became the Democratic nominee in July after Graham Platner dropped out of the race, according to AP.

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Democrats also won the governor's race in Georgia: Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms defeated her Republican opponent to win the Georgia governor's race.

Ohio and Iowa governor races turn blue

Democrat Amy Acton defeated her Republican opponent to flip Ohio's governor's office from Republican to Democratic control. Her victory was another setback for Republicans in a state that has been an important political battleground.

Democrat Rob Sand defeated Republican candidate Zach Lahn to win Iowa's governor's race. He became the first Democrat to win the state's governor's office in 20 years.

Texas and Indiana see major Democratic wins

Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Governor Greg Abbott in a major upset. She will become Texas' first Latina governor.

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Democrat Bobby Pulido, a Latin Grammy Award-winning singer, defeated Republican Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz in Texas' 15th Congressional District.

Democrat J.D. Ford defeated three-term Republican Congresswoman Victoria Spartz in Indiana's 5th Congressional District.

Iowa and Wisconsin flip key seats to Democrats

Democrats won three congressional districts in Iowa, which had an entirely Republican delegation before the election. Democrat Christina Bohannan defeated Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks in Iowa's 1st Congressional District. Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott defeated Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District.

Democrat Lindsay James defeated Republican Joe Mitchell in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District. The seat became open after Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson decided to run for the Senate.

Democrats won control of the Wisconsin Senate, ending Republican control of the chamber. Democrats also won control of the state's House, giving them greater power in the legislature. Before the election, Republicans held 71 of the 120 seats.

Minnesota and Michigan see historic Democratic victories

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Democrat Peggy Flanagan defeated Republican Michele Tafoya, a former NFL sideline reporter. Flanagan, who is currently Minnesota's lieutenant governor, will become the first Native American woman to serve as a US senator.

Democrat Jocelyn Benson won Michigan's governor's race, promising to fight corruption and address the rising cost of living.

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed declared himself the winner of Michigan's open Senate race after facing Republican Mike Rogers. If confirmed, he would become the first Muslim senator, according to AP News.