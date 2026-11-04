Trump officials who could be under fire as Democrats sweep Congress

Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez has named five Trump officials who she indicated might be in trouble after Democrats swept Congress in the 2026 midterm elections. The Democrat, who is the U.S. Representative for Illinois's 3rd congressional district, serving in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2023, named Kristi Noem , Markwayne Mullin, Stephen Miller, Tom Homan and Greg Bovino in a cryptic X post.

When are Democrats expected to take control of the House and Senate?

When are Democrats expected to take control of the House and Senate?

Why could Trump administration officials face increased scrutiny from Congress?

Why could Trump administration officials face increased scrutiny from Congress?

Which Trump officials did Delia Ramirez suggest could face scrutiny after Democrats’ midterm gains?

Which Trump officials did Delia Ramirez suggest could face scrutiny after Democrats’ midterm gains?

Noem is the former Homeland Security chief. She has offered her opinion on why Republicans faced a blow.

“Larry Kudlow is correct. We were too successful the first year of the Trump administration,” she wrote on X.

Also Read | Check live coverage of the 2026 US midterms here

Earlier this year, Noem was fired by President Donald Trump over her handling of the administration’s crackdown on immigration.

While Mullin is the US Secretary of Homeland Security, Miller is the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy. Homan is the White House Border Czar, and Bovino is a US Border Patrol officer who served as the commander-at-large of the Border Patrol from October 2025 to January 2026.

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari called for US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to be impeached.