Trump officials who could be under fire as Democrats sweep Congress
A Congresswoman has named five Trump officials who she indicated might be in trouble after Democrats swept Congress in the 2026 midterm elections.
Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez has named five Trump officials who she indicated might be in trouble after Democrats swept Congress in the 2026 midterm elections. The Democrat, who is the U.S. Representative for Illinois's 3rd congressional district, serving in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2023, named Kristi Noem, Markwayne Mullin, Stephen Miller, Tom Homan and Greg Bovino in a cryptic X post.
“Noem, Markwayne, Miller, Homan, Bovino, what’s up?” Ramirez wrote. “Clear your schedule.”
Deep Dive
Noem is the former Homeland Security chief. She has offered her opinion on why Republicans faced a blow.
“Larry Kudlow is correct. We were too successful the first year of the Trump administration,” she wrote on X.
Also Read | Check live coverage of the 2026 US midterms here
Earlier this year, Noem was fired by President Donald Trump over her handling of the administration’s crackdown on immigration.
While Mullin is the US Secretary of Homeland Security, Miller is the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy. Homan is the White House Border Czar, and Bovino is a US Border Patrol officer who served as the commander-at-large of the Border Patrol from October 2025 to January 2026.
Meanwhile, Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari called for US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to be impeached.
Latest update
Democrats will take control of the House and the Senate in January, NBC News projected. The party has so far flipped seven Senate seats in Iowa, Kansas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.
According to an NBC News analysis, Democrats will win at least 252 House seats. Democrats have also flipped governorships in Texas, Georgia, Ohio and Iowa.
With polls having closed in several states, President Donald Trump has vowed to become a “Political Pundit.”
Also Read | 'Would have won in a landslide': Trump blames Democratic gains in midterms on him not being on the ballot
“I’m going to become a Political Pundit, both good and bad, on the reasons these Candidates won and lost! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote on Truth Social.
Trump also shared a photo of a cap with the word “VETO” written on it.
Before polls closed, Trump told CBS News in an interview that he is prepared to veto Democratic legislation if necessary, adding that he welcomes the moniker "Mr. Veto”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More