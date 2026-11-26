Mortgage rates in the United States have fallen this week. Both 30-year and 15-year fixed mortgage rates have gone down.

US mortgage rates fall as 30-year and 15-year fixed home loan rates decline this week. (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel) more less

The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has dropped to 7.10% from 7.30% last week, according to the Mortgage Research Center. This is a fall of 0.20 percentage points.

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The average interest rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage has also fallen to 6.23% from 6.48% last week. This is a drop of 0.24 percentage points.

Meanwhile, the average interest rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage has declined to 7.31% from 7.51% last week, marking a fall of 0.20 percentage points.

The annual percentage rate (APR), which includes the interest rate and some additional borrowing costs, is 7.14% for a 30-year fixed mortgage, 6.30% for a 15-year fixed mortgage and 7.33% for a 30-year jumbo mortgage.

30-year fixed mortgage rate falls to 7.10%

The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is now 7.10%, down 0.20 percentage points from 7.30% last week. A 30-year fixed mortgage allows borrowers to repay their home loan over 30 years, with the interest rate remaining unchanged during the loan period.

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{{^usCountry}} For a borrower taking a $100,000 loan at the current interest rate of 7.10%, the monthly payment towards the loan principal and interest would be around $672. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For a borrower taking a $100,000 loan at the current interest rate of 7.10%, the monthly payment towards the loan principal and interest would be around $672. {{/usCountry}}

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This amount does not include property taxes and other fees. The Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator estimates that the borrower would pay approximately $143,001 in total interest over the full 30-year loan period.

15-year fixed mortgage rate declines to 6.23%

The average interest rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage has fallen to 6.23%, compared with 6.48% last week. This represents a decline of 0.24 percentage points. Borrowers taking a 15-year fixed mortgage can repay their home loans over a shorter period while keeping the interest rate unchanged throughout the loan.

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For a $100,000 home loan at the current rate of 6.23%, the monthly payment towards principal and interest would be approximately $856. This calculation does not include taxes and insurance. According to the mortgage calculation provided, borrowers would pay around $54,827 in total interest over the 15-year loan period.

Jumbo mortgage rate falls to 7.31%

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The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed jumbo mortgage has also declined by 0.20 percentage points, falling from 7.51% last week to 7.31%. Jumbo mortgages are home loans that exceed the standard conforming loan limit. For 2026, this limit is $832,750 in most areas of the US.

Borrowers taking a $100,000 jumbo mortgage at the current interest rate of 7.31% would pay approximately $686 every month towards principal and interest. Over the full 30-year loan period, the total interest payment would be around $147,589.

Mortgage rate trends in 2026

US mortgage rates moved lower during the final three months of 2025 after the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark federal funds rate at its September, October and December meetings. These three rate cuts brought the Fed's target range down to 3.50% to 3.75% by December 2025.

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In 2026, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) initially kept the federal funds rate unchanged as policymakers studied incoming economic data. However, in September 2026, the Fed raised its target range by 0.25 percentage points to 3.75% to 4.00%.

The committee then kept the rate unchanged at its October meeting. The future direction of mortgage rates will partly depend on how the Federal Reserve responds to changes in inflation, employment and economic growth.

Changes in the Fed's benchmark interest rate can influence borrowing costs for consumers. However, mortgage rates also depend on wider financial market conditions. This means mortgage rates do not always move in the same direction as the Federal Reserve's interest rate.

The Mortgage Research Center tracks average mortgage interest rates, while Freddie Mac uses thousands of loan applications to calculate its weekly average mortgage rates. Freddie Mac's data shows that 30-year fixed mortgage rates have moved up and down throughout 2026, generally staying in the mid-to-high 6% range.

When could US mortgage rates fall further?

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When US Treasury bond yields fall, mortgage rates usually fall too. When Treasury yields rise, mortgage rates may also go up. Decisions by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and changes in the global economy can also affect mortgage rates.

Inflation is another major factor. If inflation increases, borrowing costs may stay high. But if inflation slows down, mortgage rates could fall. If the US economy slows down, the Fed may consider cutting its main interest rate, depending on the economic situation.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Fed cut interest rates. This helped borrowing costs fall to record-low levels. However, a sharp fall in mortgage rates is unlikely in the near future.

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Mortgage rates could come down if inflation slows or the US economy becomes weaker. Their future movement will depend on upcoming economic data and financial market conditions.