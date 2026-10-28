US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz has disclosed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio has executed documentation authorizing the expulsion of a Cuban diplomat who stands accused of pushing and attempting to physically assault an American diplomatic official.

Mike Waltz says the US will expel Cuban diplomat Richard Tur de la Concepcion following a confrontation at the United Nations. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The confrontation began on Tuesday when Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla became enraged and accused the US ambassador of dishonesty during Walz's remarks concerning ‘corrupt Cuban elites.’

Mike Walz's spokesperson assaulted

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The dispute intensified as Cuban and US diplomatic representatives engaged in further conflict, with Richard Tur de la Concepcion, First Secretary of Cuba's UN delegation, moving toward Walz's spokesperson JP Freire and attempting to seize the iPhone that Freire was using to record the incident.

During a Tuesday evening appearance on Fox News, Waltz disclosed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio has completed the documentation necessary to remove Tur de la Concepcion from the United States. “He's gone. He is going to be on a plane to Havana within the next 24 hours,” Waltz said.

Allegations against Tur de la Concepcion

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{{^usCountry}} The United States ambassador leveled accusations against Tur de la Concepcion, alleging that he had pushed and attempted to physically attack a member of the American diplomatic corps. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The United States ambassador leveled accusations against Tur de la Concepcion, alleging that he had pushed and attempted to physically attack a member of the American diplomatic corps. {{/usCountry}}

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“You lay a hand on an American here in the United States, President Trump, Secretary Rubio and myself, we're not gonna stand for it,” Waltz said.

The United Nations confrontation commenced when Waltz displayed a photograph depicting deceased dictator Fidel Castro adorned with two Rolex watches, valued at approximately $40,000, followed by presenting an image of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel to the assembled audience.

Also Read: ‘You are a liar’: Mike Waltz, Cuba’s Foreign Minister trade explosive barbs at UN | Watch

Mike Waltz criticises Cuban politicians over corruption

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In a post on X, Waltz wrote: “The Castro regime has profited at the expense of the Cuban people with luxury cars, expensive watches and a private island resort. As I shared this with the world, regime thugs rushed the stage to interrupt my speech. They can intimidate their own people in Cuba but think again.”

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In the clip, Waltz can be heard saying: "Back away from this podium, he’s not going to intimidate me..."

Waltz's comments emerged during an escalation in US-Cuban relations, as the American ambassador alleged that Cuban authorities were attempting to suppress his public criticism of the regime.