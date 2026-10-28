‘You are a liar’: Mike Waltz, Cuba’s Foreign Minister trade explosive barbs at UN | Watch

“According to the regime’s own statistics, that would pay for 55 years of an average Cuban wage,” Waltz said, before displaying a picture of Miguel Díaz-Canel and saying, “It didn’t just start with Castro. This is the current Cuban President, also with a Rolex on.”

He showed a picture depicting the late authoritarian leader Fidel Castro sporting two Rolex watches, each valued at approximately $40,000.

Waltz devoted his entire Tuesday speech to criticizing Cuba's government as corrupt, pointing out that its leaders enjoy private islands and expensive Rolex watches while blaming them for Cuba's current struggles—all despite the US continuing to prevent fuel from reaching the island.

Parrilla has leveled accusations that the US is coercing other nations to vote against condemning the embargo, particularly given that the recent fuel restrictions have triggered a severe deterioration of Cuba's once-respected healthcare infrastructure, resulting in doubled infant mortality rates and placing millions of Cuban citizens in jeopardy.

The confrontation occurred as the UN prepares for a vote on whether to condemn the US embargo against Cuba , widely recognized as the world's longest-standing economic and trade embargo in contemporary times.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz found himself in a heated exchange with Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla on Tuesday, when Parrilla walked up to Waltz's podium during his remarks and accused him of dishonesty.

Mike Waltz heated exchange with Cuban Foreign Minister: ‘Back up’ While Waltz was speaking, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla advanced toward the podium and leveled accusations of dishonesty against Waltz, prompting the US envoy to shout: “Back up”.

Parrilla disrupted Waltz's address by raising a point of order, contending that the General Assembly's procedural rules had been breached. He cited Rule 71, which establishes that a representative may invoke a point of order, and stipulates that the President shall promptly rule on such points in accordance with established procedural guidelines.

Waltz objected, contending that Parrilla simply did not "like" the arguments he was presenting.

“He doesn’t like the hard truths,” he remarked as Parrilla moved toward the podium, continuing to insist that his procedural objection be acknowledged. “You can come and intimidate all you want, I ask you to back away from this podium!”

Mike Waltz dubbed ‘liar’ Waltz then redirected his attention to General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman.

“Mr. President, this individual needs to back away from this podium, he’s not going to intimidate me in the United States of America like he tries to do to political prisoners! I’m the representative of the United States of America, back up!”

“You are a liar!” Parrilla responded.

“Back away! … Do you understand who you’re dealing with?” Waltz threatened as Parrilla persisted in labeling him a liar. “This is the United States of America. Back up.” The meeting was then suspended.