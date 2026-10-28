‘You are a liar’: Mike Waltz, Cuba’s Foreign Minister trade explosive barbs at UN | Watch
Mike Waltz and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla traded accusations during a heated UN exchange ahead of a vote on condemning the US embargo.
US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz found himself in a heated exchange with Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla on Tuesday, when Parrilla walked up to Waltz's podium during his remarks and accused him of dishonesty.
The confrontation occurred as the UN prepares for a vote on whether to condemn the US embargo against Cuba, widely recognized as the world's longest-standing economic and trade embargo in contemporary times.
Cuba alleges US pressuring other nations voting against condemnation of embargo
Parrilla has leveled accusations that the US is coercing other nations to vote against condemning the embargo, particularly given that the recent fuel restrictions have triggered a severe deterioration of Cuba's once-respected healthcare infrastructure, resulting in doubled infant mortality rates and placing millions of Cuban citizens in jeopardy.
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Mike Waltz calls out corruption in Cuba
Waltz devoted his entire Tuesday speech to criticizing Cuba's government as corrupt, pointing out that its leaders enjoy private islands and expensive Rolex watches while blaming them for Cuba's current struggles—all despite the US continuing to prevent fuel from reaching the island.
He showed a picture depicting the late authoritarian leader Fidel Castro sporting two Rolex watches, each valued at approximately $40,000.
“According to the regime’s own statistics, that would pay for 55 years of an average Cuban wage,” Waltz said, before displaying a picture of Miguel Díaz-Canel and saying, “It didn’t just start with Castro. This is the current Cuban President, also with a Rolex on.”
Mike Waltz heated exchange with Cuban Foreign Minister: ‘Back up’
While Waltz was speaking, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla advanced toward the podium and leveled accusations of dishonesty against Waltz, prompting the US envoy to shout: “Back up”.
Parrilla disrupted Waltz's address by raising a point of order, contending that the General Assembly's procedural rules had been breached. He cited Rule 71, which establishes that a representative may invoke a point of order, and stipulates that the President shall promptly rule on such points in accordance with established procedural guidelines.
Waltz objected, contending that Parrilla simply did not "like" the arguments he was presenting.
“He doesn’t like the hard truths,” he remarked as Parrilla moved toward the podium, continuing to insist that his procedural objection be acknowledged. “You can come and intimidate all you want, I ask you to back away from this podium!”
Mike Waltz dubbed ‘liar’
Waltz then redirected his attention to General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman.
“Mr. President, this individual needs to back away from this podium, he’s not going to intimidate me in the United States of America like he tries to do to political prisoners! I’m the representative of the United States of America, back up!”
“You are a liar!” Parrilla responded.
“Back away! … Do you understand who you’re dealing with?” Waltz threatened as Parrilla persisted in labeling him a liar. “This is the United States of America. Back up.” The meeting was then suspended.
Mike Waltz's spokesperson assaulted
A video acquired by The Post documented Waltz spokesperson J.P. Freire experiencing an assault from a fellow Cuban delegation member who attempted to seize Freire's iPhone while he was recording the incident on camera.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More