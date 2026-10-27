Stephen Cloobeck's Beverly Hills mansion searched by FBI in connection with Eric Swalwell probe: Details here
Federal agents searched a residence associated with Stephen Cloobeck in connection with probe into former Representative Eric Swalwell.
Federal agents conducted a search on Tuesday at a Beverly Hills residence associated with philanthropist Stephen Cloobeck, in connection with an active investigation concerning former California Representative Eric Swalwell, Fox 11 reported.
This enforcement action represents a substantial intensification of an ongoing multi-jurisdictional inquiry into allegations of sexual assault and improper conduct directed toward the former Democratic legislator, who departed from Congress during the current calendar year.
Eric Swalwell probe amid sexual assault allegations
This action is connected to a continuing federal investigation concerningSwalwell, whose political reputation deteriorated following public accusations of sexual assault and improper behavior.
This estate search represents a continuation of preceding federal investigations targeting Swalwell. In August, law enforcement officials confiscated the former congressman's electronic devices at San Francisco International Airport, followed by the execution of a search warrant at his Washington residence the subsequent day, as per an anonymous source to the Associated Press.
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The Daily Mail initially disclosed the seizure of these devices, which occurred while federal prosecutors were gathering evidence concerning allegations that Swalwell participated in sexual misconduct.
Eric Swalwell's relationship with Stephen Cloobeck ended
Stephen Cloobeck is a billionaire entrepreneur and proprietor of Diamond Resorts International, a prominent hospitality enterprise. As a significant political contributor with considerable influence in political circles, Cloobeck provided substantial financial support and public endorsement for Swalwell's gubernatorial campaign in California following the conclusion of his own unsuccessful candidacy.
The professional relationship between these two ended unexpectedly following the emergence of sexual misconduct allegations directed at Swalwell.
In response to these allegations, Cloobeck made a public declaration severing his association with Swalwell and formally withdrew his affiliation with the Democratic Party. Later, federal law enforcement officials conducted a search of his residence in Beverly Hills as part of their investigation into the allegations against Swalwell.
Cloobeck's May arrest: Here's what we know
Cloobeck has been subject to substantial legal examination that exists separately from the Swalwell investigation, particularly due to felony witness intimidation charges brought forth by Los Angeles County prosecutors.
In May, law enforcement apprehended Cloobeck in West Hollywood and charged him with seeking to discourage and intimidate victims from providing testimony against his former fiancée, Adva Lavie, who faced allegations of orchestrating a prominent dating-app burglary operation that targeted affluent residents throughout Southern California.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More