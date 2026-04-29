Washington, The top labour official of North Carolina has supported a federal proposal to increase the minimum wages employers will have to offer to hire foreign workers under H-1B, H-1B1 and E-3 visa programmes. US: North Carolina labour official backs federal rule to hike H-1B wages

North Carolina Labour Commissioner Luke Farley said American workers were being hurt by foreign visa programmes that depress wages.

"H-1B visas take jobs from American and North Carolina workers. Last week, I submitted official comments in support of a new rule proposed by the Trump Administration to make sure H-1B visa holders don't undercut wages for American workers," Farley said in a statement.

In a letter to Brian Pasternak, US Department of Labour, Farley pointed to what he described as longstanding issues within the current system, including loopholes that allow some employers to fill jobs at wage levels below market rates - contributing to downward pressure on wages and fewer opportunities for North Carolina and American workers.

The proposed rule aims to ensure wages more accurately reflect market conditions across visa programmes.

On March 26, the US Department of Labour proposed new rules to raise wages for foreign workers under H-1B and other visa programmes. The Department of Labour is seeking public comments on the issue till May 25.

"In North Carolina, we believe in the dignity of work, fair competition, and putting our people first. We welcome reform that moves these programmes back toward their proper purpose and away from abuse. I support the proposed rule," Farley said.

"If a business wants to hire through one of these visa programmes, it should be required to pay wages that truly reflect the market and do not undercut qualified American workers.

"Our country should never allow foreign labour programmes to become a backdoor way to replace, bypass, or cheapen the value of the American worker," Farley said in the letter dated April 21.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.