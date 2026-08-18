By Ryan Patrick Jones

US pauses border construction in Big Bend National Park after widespread criticism

Aug 17 - The U.S. government paused border security construction in Big Bend National Park in Texas, the border protection head said on Monday, after the project drew bipartisan criticism over its potential impact on the park's landscape and wildlife. Crews had begun clearing land in the park earlier this month for roads and border security infrastructure, prompting protests and lawsuits seeking to halt the work. "Last night I put a pause on all activity in that park as far as construction goes until I can get down there and do a personal evaluation, talk to some stakeholders," U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott said in a social media post. He said CBP would continue to conduct planning and assessment work while officials reviewed the project. President Donald Trump, a Republican, has touted building or reinforcing barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border as part of his anti-immigration policies. But his administration's push to extend border infrastructure into the park, around 250 miles southeast of El Paso, has faced opposition from local officials, conservationists and some Texas Republicans. Republicans control all three branches of government in Texas.

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Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas has urged Homeland Security officials to consult with local leaders and reconsider proposed barriers in the Big Bend region, arguing that the area's rugged terrain already provides a natural deterrent. CBP said it was planning to build roads, surveillance technology and vehicle barriers in the National Park, rather than the 30-foot -high wall constructed along other areas of the border.

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