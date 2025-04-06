US revokes all visas of troubled country in a stern warning: ‘Stop taking advantage…'

The US Department of State on Saturday announced that it would revoke all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders after the African country failed to accept the return of repatriated citizens. In a statement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio slammed the transitional government of South Sudan for ‘taking advantage’ of the US. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a strong statement on Saturday(AFP)

The measure is the first of its kind, with the US singling out all passport holders from a particular country since President Donald Trump returned to the White House. The administration has already transferred hundreds of immigrants to El Salvador even after a federal judge issued an order temporarily barring the deportations.

Rubio last week defended the Trump administration for expelling foreign citizens for protesting against Israel. He said that the US may have revoked more than 300 visas so far. “Every country in the world has a right to decide who comes in and who doesn’t,” Rubio said at a press conference. "We’re looking every day for these lunatics that are tearing things up.”

Why the US took action on South Sudan

“It is time for the Transitional Government of South Sudan to stop taking advantage of the United States. Enforcing our nation’s immigration laws is critically important to the national security and public safety of the United States. Every country must accept the return of its citizens in a timely manner when another country, including the United States, seeks to remove them,” Rubio said.

He further accused South Sudan’s transitional government of failing to ;fully respect this principle, effective immediately'. "The United States Department of State is taking actions to revoke all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders and prevent further issuance to prevent entry into the United States by South Sudanese passport holders. We will be prepared to review these actions when South Sudan is in full cooperation.”